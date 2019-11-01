Caron Lindsay

Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn are too scared to debate Jo Swinson

By | Fri 1st November 2019 - 8:25 pm

So, ITV is holding a leaders’ debate of sorts.

They’ll have two divisive men fighting out which form of brexit they want on 19th December.

I can’t think why Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn  don’t want to be shown up by an assured, articulate, likeable woman presenting the argument for remain with vitality and emotional intelligence.

Ed Davey said they were running scared:

Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn are running scared.

They appear determined to block the woman leader of the strongest party of Remain from the debate stage.

They know that their vision for our country can’t compare to the Liberal Democrat plan to stop Brexit and build a brighter future.

If you think that we need Jo up there putting the case for remaining in the EU, sign up here. 

 

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

One Comment

  • David Becket 1st Nov '19 - 8:31pm

    When you look at Boris’s track record it is not surprising he does not want to debate with a sharp mind like Jo.

    TRACK RECORD
    GARDEN BRIDGE £43 Million wasted
    WATER CANNON Purchased but illegal to use
    BORIS BUS Expensive, no other operator would touch them, Manufacturer went bust
    THAMES ESTUARY
    AIRPORT Idea that did not Fly
    BREXIT ADVERTS Preparing for Oct 31st, did not happen, £100M wasted
    UNDERGROUND TICKET OFFICES. Pledge not to close any, he closed the lot
    IRAN He made things worse for Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, held in Iran

    PROMISES
    £350M a week for NHS if we leave the EU. Not a word of truth
    Negotiation a trade deal with the EU will be easy. Not a word of truth
    Would lie down in front of bulldozers to stop Heathrow expansion. Made sure he was away when vote taken in House of Commons
    Stop rough sleeping in London. Rose by 130% during his term as Mayor
    1000 extra police during his time as Mayor. No increase in police numbers
    Negotiate a no strike deal for the London Tube. Would not meet union officers during his term
    Would bring LT fares down. 2/3rd increase during his term as Mayor
    I will not allow the congestion charge to rise above £8.It rose to £11.50 during his term of office.
    Will not close fire stations or remove appliances Ten fire stations closed and 27 engines removed.
    Not to have a border between the mainland and Northern Island, then created one
    To leave the EU by October 31st. Failed
    To run as a One Nation Tory. Many One Nation Tory MPS have walked.
    To bring the Tory Party back together when elected leader. 21 MPs fired, 3 joined the Lib Dems and 25 are leaving.

    PROMISES THAT WILL BE BROKEN
    GET BREXIT DONE NOW Negotiations will drag on for years and years
    NHS NOT FOR SALE TO USA Trump is in charge, UK the minnow partner
    MILLIONS TO BE SPENT With a poor deal Brexit the money will not be there
    ON SERVICES (This is a repeat of Labour’s Magic Money tree)

    His use of intemperate Language to describe his opponents has fuelled the hatred around today.
    I suggest this man is not fit to be PM of this great country

