Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn are too scared to debate Jo Swinson

So, ITV is holding a leaders’ debate of sorts.
They’ll have two divisive men fighting out which form of brexit they want on 19th December.
ITV will show the first head-to-head debate between Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn on 19th November. Details of further multi-party debate and comprehensive general election coverage in due course pic.twitter.com/XTKEZI1EuH
— ITV Press Centre (@itvpresscentre) November 1, 2019
I can’t think why Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn don’t want to be shown up by an assured, articulate, likeable woman presenting the argument for remain with vitality and emotional intelligence.
Ed Davey said they were running scared:
Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn are running scared.
They appear determined to block the woman leader of the strongest party of Remain from the debate stage.
They know that their vision for our country can’t compare to the Liberal Democrat plan to stop Brexit and build a brighter future.
* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings
When you look at Boris’s track record it is not surprising he does not want to debate with a sharp mind like Jo.
TRACK RECORD
GARDEN BRIDGE £43 Million wasted
WATER CANNON Purchased but illegal to use
BORIS BUS Expensive, no other operator would touch them, Manufacturer went bust
THAMES ESTUARY
AIRPORT Idea that did not Fly
BREXIT ADVERTS Preparing for Oct 31st, did not happen, £100M wasted
UNDERGROUND TICKET OFFICES. Pledge not to close any, he closed the lot
IRAN He made things worse for Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, held in Iran
PROMISES
£350M a week for NHS if we leave the EU. Not a word of truth
Negotiation a trade deal with the EU will be easy. Not a word of truth
Would lie down in front of bulldozers to stop Heathrow expansion. Made sure he was away when vote taken in House of Commons
Stop rough sleeping in London. Rose by 130% during his term as Mayor
1000 extra police during his time as Mayor. No increase in police numbers
Negotiate a no strike deal for the London Tube. Would not meet union officers during his term
Would bring LT fares down. 2/3rd increase during his term as Mayor
I will not allow the congestion charge to rise above £8.It rose to £11.50 during his term of office.
Will not close fire stations or remove appliances Ten fire stations closed and 27 engines removed.
Not to have a border between the mainland and Northern Island, then created one
To leave the EU by October 31st. Failed
To run as a One Nation Tory. Many One Nation Tory MPS have walked.
To bring the Tory Party back together when elected leader. 21 MPs fired, 3 joined the Lib Dems and 25 are leaving.
PROMISES THAT WILL BE BROKEN
GET BREXIT DONE NOW Negotiations will drag on for years and years
NHS NOT FOR SALE TO USA Trump is in charge, UK the minnow partner
MILLIONS TO BE SPENT With a poor deal Brexit the money will not be there
ON SERVICES (This is a repeat of Labour’s Magic Money tree)
His use of intemperate Language to describe his opponents has fuelled the hatred around today.
I suggest this man is not fit to be PM of this great country