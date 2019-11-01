Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn are too scared to debate Jo Swinson

So, ITV is holding a leaders’ debate of sorts.

They’ll have two divisive men fighting out which form of brexit they want on 19th December.

ITV will show the first head-to-head debate between Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn on 19th November. Details of further multi-party debate and comprehensive general election coverage in due course pic.twitter.com/XTKEZI1EuH — ITV Press Centre (@itvpresscentre) November 1, 2019

I can’t think why Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn don’t want to be shown up by an assured, articulate, likeable woman presenting the argument for remain with vitality and emotional intelligence.

Ed Davey said they were running scared:

Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn are running scared. They appear determined to block the woman leader of the strongest party of Remain from the debate stage. They know that their vision for our country can’t compare to the Liberal Democrat plan to stop Brexit and build a brighter future.

If you think that we need Jo up there putting the case for remaining in the EU, sign up here.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings