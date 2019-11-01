1 November 2019 – today’s press releases

Farage warns Tories of Lib Dem General Election threat

Trickett’s comments show Labour are a Brexit party

Swinson: Liberal Democrats can win in seats we have never won in before

Lib Dems: Johnson and Corbyn running scared of Swinson

Commenting on the Brexit Party’s campaign launch, Liberal Democrat Deputy Leader Ed Davey said:

Nigel Farage is correct that the Conservative Party should be very worried about the Liberal Democrats in this election. We are the strongest national party of Remain and we are ready to take the fight to Boris Johnson as well as Jeremy Corbyn. He is also right that Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal would be a disaster for the UK. It would be bad for jobs, bad for our NHS, and bad for the environment. But his assertion that crashing out of the EU without a deal would be anything other than catastrophic couldn’t be more wrong. Every form of Brexit will be damaging for our country. We know that the best deal is the one we already have as members of the European Union. That is why Liberal Democrats will continue to fight to stop Brexit. Every vote for the Liberal Democrats in this election is a vote to stop Brexit and build a brighter future.

Responding to Labour MP Jon Trickett’s comments that if Labour got into government and negotiated a new Brexit deal he would vote for Brexit over Remain, Liberal Democrat Shadow Europe Secretary Tom Brake MP said:

Jon Trickett’s confirmation that he would vote and campaign for Brexit in a referendum shows yet again that Labour are a party of Brexit. “Tricker is a member of the Labour Shadow Cabinet. His comments demonstrate that a Labour Government would let down Remainers right across the country. Liberal Democrats are clear that whether Tory blue or Labour red, there is no form of Brexit that is good for the UK. That is why every vote for the Liberal Democrats is a vote to Stop Brexit and stay in the EU.

Ahead of joining Sam Gyimah at a campaign event, Liberal Democrat Leader Jo Swinson has declared that the Party can win seats right across the country, some in places that have never been won by the Liberal Democrats before.

In a once in a generation opportunity election, the Liberal Democrats will be taking their message of stopping Brexit and building a brighter future to voters. The Liberal Democrats will be targeting seats right across the UK as the Party takes on both Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party and Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour.

Speaking ahead of the weekend, Jo Swinson said:

The Liberal Democrats are fighting this election to stop Brexit and build a brighter future. We have seen thousands of people join our party in the last few weeks, and have added 8 new MPs in the last few months. I have set no limit on my ambition for my party and am excited to take our campaign right across the country over the coming weeks. At this election, the Liberal Democrats can win in seats we have never won in before, right across the country. We will transform the electoral map of the country, and give the public the chance to stay in the EU. Sam Gyimah will be a fantastic MP for Kensington and I am excited to be able to help him launch his local campaign. He is a fantastic Remain campaigner and I know that the voters of Kensington will recognise that the Liberal Democrats are the strongest party of Remain. The voters of our country deserve a better choice than Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn, and the Liberal Democrats will provide that.

Responding to the news that ITV will host a head to head debate between Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn, Liberal Democrat Deputy Leader Ed Davey said: