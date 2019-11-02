LISTEN: Jo on Matt Forde’s The Political Party podcast

Jo Swinson spent an hour on Wednesday evening recording The Political Party podcast with Matt Forde.
The latest Political Party is out now and features @LibDems leader @joswinson outlining her plans to get into Downing Street and how she almost became a lads’ mag pin-up. Enjoy
iTunes: https://t.co/p7RiZMwq31
Spotify: https://t.co/5zAE1XQjUw
SoundCloud: https://t.co/GrPjL3VYmq pic.twitter.com/yhPd3EDPuq
— Matt Forde (@mattforde) November 1, 2019
It’s hilarious, thoughtful and relevant. And can you guess the point where I almost choked on my wine? Did she actually say that?
Areas covered include:
On not meeting John Prescott
How East Dunbartonshire was won
Brexit and why revoke Article 50
Trump and the art of diplomacy
* Newshound: bringing you the best Lib Dem commentary published in print or online.