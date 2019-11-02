NewsHound

LISTEN: Jo on Matt Forde’s The Political Party podcast

By | Sat 2nd November 2019 - 8:30 am

Jo Swinson spent an hour on Wednesday evening recording The Political Party podcast with Matt Forde.

It’s hilarious, thoughtful and relevant. And can you guess the point where I almost choked on my wine? Did she actually say that?

Areas covered include:

On not meeting John Prescott

How East Dunbartonshire was won

Brexit and why revoke Article 50

Trump and the art of diplomacy

 

* Newshound: bringing you the best Lib Dem commentary published in print or online.

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

This post has pre moderation enabled, please be patient whilst waiting for it to be manually reviewed. Liberal Democrat Voice is made up of volunteers who keep the site running in their free time.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarGordon Lishman 2nd Nov - 9:02am
    Yes; welcome back, Stephen. It has been a difficult time. You have been entirely right in keeping your word to your constituents and, of course,...
  • User AvatarJohn Marriott 2nd Nov - 8:30am
    Not scared, just oblivious. They think it’s all over. It isn’t yet! (Sorry, Mr Wolstenholme)
  • User Avatarpaul Clark 2nd Nov - 7:59am
    I totally agree with Tony Greaves. I’m amazed at how quietly the party is taking this undemocratic snub. I was disappointed the link was not...
  • User AvatarArnold Kiel 2nd Nov - 7:43am
    @Malcom Todd "a serious, thoughtful voice on the Brexit side of the debate"???? I have not heard one yet. My test would be: a specific...
  • User AvatarArnold Kiel 2nd Nov - 7:30am
    I am not sure this is a problem. Boris-fans are unreachable for her, and Corbyn is good enough to stabilise all others. Remainers should be...
  • User AvatarAlex Macfie 2nd Nov - 7:17am
    Lib Dems will NOT do any deal (Coalition or C&S) with either Tories or Labour under their present leaders. No deal with Johnson or Corbyn....