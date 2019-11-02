Matthew Parris to leave Conservatives and vote Lib Dem

The extreme hard Brexit Conservatives have lost another moderate voice.
Matthew Parris announced in his Times (£) column that he would be voting Liberal Democrat in the coming election.
When it becomes clear which way the wind is blowing, “count me out” may be all that’s left to you. But if it’s all that’s left to Philip, Anna, Antoinette, Dominic, Guto Bebb, Ken Clarke, Sam Gyimah, Justine Greening, Oliver Letwin, Anne Milton and Rory Stewart, proper Conservatives every one of them … then count me out too and I hope that in their place I would have been as brave. I am a conservative not a Liberal Democrat but will unhesitatingly vote Lib Dem to defeat Tory zealotry over Europe, this time.
He was pretty scathing about the new Conservative leadership.
So here I find myself, unwilling to support a leader who is a stranger to honesty or principle and who surfs a foolish populist wave for the sake of ambition alone, leading a governing party whose centre of gravity has shifted decisively away from the broadly centrist political force Conservatism once was. Johnson has come; Johnson will finally go; but now most likely ambushed from the right. We all have our breaking point, but for me the time has arrived to give up hoping for a return to Tory sanity.
You can feel his pain at leaving his political home of half a century:
I shall miss Jill Ratcliffe’s summer garden party. I shall miss the local association. I shall miss the nice staff in our local Conservative offices. I shall miss being on the same side as Patrick. But the Tory party has crossed their Rubicon. Now I must cross mine.
Matthew is not the only Conservative or Labour party member who is worried at the horror show their party has become. He is one of many who are either joining the Liberal Democrats or choosing to vote for us this time.
* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings
And he points out one clear issue that we should use in our campaigning in this election. That is how to ensure Tory voters, who do not want to leave the EU, feel happy to vote Lib-Dem.
What we should be saying in our campaign literature to those Conservatives who are not happy leaving the European Union, is that they should follow Matthew Parris’s lead and vote for us , with a clear set of reasons, as in his article, to justify his decision. We should also quote that article and put links to it on our campaign literature and online.
Many Conservative voters are not stupid, as can be evidenced by the well paid jobs and expensive houses they live in here in Edinburgh, yet we have persisted for many years in trying to convince them in seats like Edinburgh West with the line that “they can’t win here”. The many I have spoken to who might well vote for us, deserve more than that as a reason to change the habits of a lifetime.
It may have been some years ago, but for over 20 years they did win here with large majorities. In four recent elections since the seat was first won by Lib-Dems, we proved that there was another way and now is the time to capitalise on that fact and harness the votes of Conservative remainers, with a strong and detailed argument, not a tired slogan that may or may not be true, but is lazy and will not work with thoughtful voters.
The tactical vote exists, but the way to convince people to use it, is to attract them with a well thought out case which is much stronger than saying that otherwise it would be a wasted vote.
For decades we had to fight against the “wasted vote” line and I have yet to meet a Liberal Democrat who believed that voting for their own party was a vote wasted.