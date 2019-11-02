Matthew Parris to leave Conservatives and vote Lib Dem

The extreme hard Brexit Conservatives have lost another moderate voice.

Matthew Parris announced in his Times (£) column that he would be voting Liberal Democrat in the coming election.

When it becomes clear which way the wind is blowing, “count me out” may be all that’s left to you. But if it’s all that’s left to Philip, Anna, Antoinette, Dominic, Guto Bebb, Ken Clarke, Sam Gyimah, Justine Greening, Oliver Letwin, Anne Milton and Rory Stewart, proper Conservatives every one of them … then count me out too and I hope that in their place I would have been as brave. I am a conservative not a Liberal Democrat but will unhesitatingly vote Lib Dem to defeat Tory zealotry over Europe, this time.

He was pretty scathing about the new Conservative leadership.

So here I find myself, unwilling to support a leader who is a stranger to honesty or principle and who surfs a foolish populist wave for the sake of ambition alone, leading a governing party whose centre of gravity has shifted decisively away from the broadly centrist political force Conservatism once was. Johnson has come; Johnson will finally go; but now most likely ambushed from the right. We all have our breaking point, but for me the time has arrived to give up hoping for a return to Tory sanity.

You can feel his pain at leaving his political home of half a century:

I shall miss Jill Ratcliffe’s summer garden party. I shall miss the local association. I shall miss the nice staff in our local Conservative offices. I shall miss being on the same side as Patrick. But the Tory party has crossed their Rubicon. Now I must cross mine.

Matthew is not the only Conservative or Labour party member who is worried at the horror show their party has become. He is one of many who are either joining the Liberal Democrats or choosing to vote for us this time.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings