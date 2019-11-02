Observations of an ex pat: Socialism vs Brexit

Boris Johnson made it clear. An election has been called to break the parliamentary deadlock on Brexit. A “People v Parliament” poll.

Opposition Leader Jeremy Corbyn, however, appears to have failed to hear properly. In his opening salvo of the campaign battle he hardly mentioned Brexit. Instead the dyed-in-the-wool far-left Socialist took the opportunity to declare a class war on the “Establishment Elite.”

Corbyn is attempting to flip the 2019 election agenda away from Brexit in much the same way as he did in 2017. This is for several reasons: 1- his party is hopelessly split on Brexit; 2- Corbyn’s plans to deal with Brexit are an inconsistent mish-mash 3- he needs an electoral platform that will appeal to both Leave and Remain Brexit voters and, finally, 4- the chaotic state of British politics offers Jeremy Corbyn the best chance he has of ushering in the Socialist workers’ paradise that he has dreamt about for his entire political career.

The current disreputable state of British politics creates opportunities for demagogic figures to tout their over-simplified sound bite solutions to complex issues. What could be more simple – or divisive–than a clarion call to class war.?

On the other extreme end of the political spectrum sits a prime minister who appears determined to replicate the 17th century battle between the executive and parliament. After a series of civil wars and a Glorious Revolution that battle ended with the establishment of parliamentary sovereignty. The 2016 referendum was not the “will of the people”. It was a narrow victory for an ill-conceived exit from Europe without due regard to the consequences. The country remains hopelessly divided on the issue and the parliament which Boris Johnson disdainfully dismisses is a reflection of that division– as it should be.

As well as demonstrating almost total contempt for British constitutional processes and the law, the prime minister has been caught in a tangled web of incompetence, misinformation, deceit and outright lies in and out of office. One of his biggest is that lost European trade will be more than compensated for by a massive boost in trade with the United States—a porky that was blown out of the water by his erstwhile friend Donald Trump even before the campaign officially started.

As the two traditional main parties race to the extreme opposing ends of the political spectrum, they leave the usually fruitful centre ground unguarded. In theory this presents a huge opportunity for smaller political parties with a clear message and consistent policy to break through the barrier of the first past the post electoral system—ie the Liberal Democrats and Brexit Party who offer a clear choice from opposing ends of the Brexit divide.

But does it? The polls show that after three and a half years the pro and anti-Brexit divide is as wide as ever. But at the same time, there appears to be a growing feeling that the electorate is sick of the Brexit debate. They so desperately want a resolution that they may simply force a shift in the political agenda by demanding a focus on issues such as the NHS, austerity, social services, police numbers and crime at the expense of the Brexit-oriented parties. If so, the two main parties will benefit; Labour with its radical socialist agenda and the Conservatives with their quick-fix EU Withdrawal Bill.

But there is no guarantee that either the Labour or Conservatives’ electoral strategy will succeed. They have the money. But the political turmoil, indecision, division and incredibly high stakes makes the 12 December 2019 the most important and unpredictable for generations.

* Tom Arms is membership secretary for Tooting Lib Dems. He also broadcasts on foreign affairs for US Radio, regularly contributes to Lib Dem Voice, lectures and is working on a book on Anglo—American relations which is due to be published next year.