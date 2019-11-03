Celebration of Steve Hitchins’ life to take place on 21st November

It’s about six weeks since former Lib Dem Islington Council leader Steve Hitchins died suddenly.

There will be a celebration of his life at 2pm on Thursday 21st November at St Mary’s Church on Upper Street N1 2TX; the church is about 200 yards south of Islington Town Hall and mid-way between Angel Tube on the Northern Line Bank branch, and Highbury & Islington on the Victoria line/London Overground/rail line from Moorgate.

All are welcome. Speakers will include past Chief Executives and Leaders/ Deputy Leaders of Islington Council (as well as Simon Hughes!)

Lib Dem Peer and former MEP Sarah Ludford, Steve’s partner for 45 years – wife for 37 – said:

This is indeed firmly a celebration, at which we hope to have a few laughs as well as respect expressed for his achievements; so people should feel free to wear normal, preferably brightly-coloured clothes. There is even a rumour that The Land might be sung… With December 16th the 20th anniversary of Islington Lib Dems winning control of Islington Council and Steve becoming Council leader (with the day after Steve’s celebration being the 40th anniversary of Roy Jenkins’ ‘break the mould’ Dimbleby lecture), the very best tribute that LibDems could make to Steve’s memory is to work their socks off in the General Election to get lots of LibDem MPs elected!

If anyone would like to remember Steve, a donation to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation of which Steve was for some time Chairman and which funds research for a cure for Type 1 diabetes (which he had for 47 years) would be a lovely gesture. Here is the link for those who would like to make a gift in his memory by selecting the ‘My donation is in memory of someone’ option. There is a field in which donors can then add Steve’s name.