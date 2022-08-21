Are Lib Dem concerns different from the Tories and Labour? Tory yes, Labour not so much

Most of us have gotten fed up with the deluge of opinion polls of late. On top of the usual run of surveys, there are all those surveys for the leadership election. Many seem designed to fill newspaper columns rather than advance the debate or help the unrepresentative few chose the next prime minister.

But two surveys caught my eye this week. A YouGov tracker illustrates what we know or perhaps guess about political priorities. Voters for all three parties believe that the economy is the most important issue, with the greatest concern among Lib Dems. But fewer than a quarter of Tories think that the environment in among the top three issues facing the country, compared to half of Lib Dems and Labour voters. There is not a huge difference between the parties on concern about health but the Lib Dems are the most concerned.

Another YouGov survey for Times Radio shows that Lib Dems prefer to shop at Waitrose and Sainsbury’s. Labour supporters prefer Asda and Morrisons. As for the Tories, they are all over the place.

So, if you want to meet a Lib Dem at random on their weekly shop, head to Waitrose where you have a one in five chance of doing so. Far better than a mere eight per cent chance at Aldi.

In yet another survey by YouGov, half of Britons want Woolies brought back to the high street. Even a third of 18-24 year olds, many of whom will not remember Woolies which closed in 2009, want the eclectic store back. Yet not a word on this vital issue from either of the remaining Conservative candidates.

One more serious note, when asked to name the three most important issues facing the country, all parties cited the economy. That is hardly a surprise, given the cost of living crisis. Concerns about the economy are now at their highest since 2011-13.

That the Tories are the least concerned about the environment will be a surprise to no-one. The topic has barely featured during the leadership election.

Health has featured in the contest. Lib Dems and Labour closely track each other in being concerned about health. The Conservatives have consistently been less concerned about the issue.

So, do we Lib Dem voters have different priorities from the Tories? Yes, often by a large margin. But we are a lot closer to Labour in our concerns.

With Labour leading in the polls on voting intentions, this is a topic we no doubt will return to as a party and here on LDV.

* Andy Boddington is a Lib Dem councillor in Shropshire. He blogs at andybodders.co.uk. He is Thursday editor of Lib Dem Voice.