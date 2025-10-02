Are too many private health care providers ripping off the NHS?

When working for a health charity recently, we were made aware of a new type of company offering private ‘triage’ services to the NHS. These companies are intermediary providers offering services such as blood tests and health assessments. However, if a patient needs hospital care, then they generally join the NHS queue, where the same tests are often repeated. What we were told by a few concerned doctors approaching the organisation was that some of these companies end up offering little additional value when it comes to actually treating patients – potentially diverting staff and money away from the NHS for little tangible return.

Another instance of private providers soaking up scarce NHS funding, includes the private companies offering cataract surgery. Recent reports in the media reveal that these companies are making a very handsome profit – at the same time as hollowing out in-house NHS ophthalmology services. Recent research by the Centre for Health and the Public Interest (CHPI) think tank, for example, found that the five key companies providing cataract removals and other eye treatments to the NHS in England made around £170m in profit in 2023-24 alone. There can also be conflicts of interest: there are over 100 NHS ophthalmic consultants who own shares or equipment in the private clinics which provide NHS-funded cataract care.

We see the same scenario in the acute mental health sector where private companies providing services to the NHS have become central to service provision. In 2023, the NHS spent more than £2bn on the treatment of patients in private psychiatric units (compared to £3.5bn spent on in-house NHS beds). This follows years of cuts to NHS bed numbers and represents over a 10% increase in private acute mental healthcare spending in one year alone. The two biggest private providers, Priory Group and Cygnet Health Care, made £509m and £560m revenue in that year (if not profit).

In October 2024, the LowDown NHS reported on how private equity in the UK is heavily involved with the care home sector, education and children’s social care, making huge profits – sometimes at the expense of care standards. It concluded, “According to a March 2022 report by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), the UK has “sleepwalked” into a dysfunctional market for children’s social care with local authorities forced to pay excessive fees for privately run services that often fail to meet the needs of vulnerable children.” The Labour Government said in October 2024 that they were committed to tackling excessive profiteering by private companies in the youth social care sector, so that is very welcome, but their feet need to held to the fire on this.

In August this year the Health Service Journal reported that two private providers offering ADHD and autism assessments to the NHS, had seen a huge increase in their income, while at the macro level, in a letter to the Guardian on 30 September, Margaret Greenwood, former Labour MP for Wirral West, warned that the reforms envisaged in Labour’s new 10 Year Health Plan for England (2025) “could lead to the NHS going the way of social care, where the state is longer able, or willing, to deliver”. If this turns out to be the case, the private health care sector will already be rubbing their hands in glee!

Whilst the de facto privatisation of some health services started under the Conservatives, it doesn’t appear that the Labour Party is planning to reverse this trend any time soon – if anything they appear to be embracing this approach. Is the increase in funding for the NHS announced under Labour actually being frittered away on more privately provided care? If so, what is the Lib Dems’ response going to be?

* Judy Abel is a Lib Dem member who has worked in health policy for several major health charities. (She is still working)