Are we now living in an anocracy?

“Does Magna Carta mean nothing to you?”, the late Tony Hancock famously asked, “Did she die in vain?” It’s a few centuries (over eight to be precise) since King John put his mark on that famous Charter at Runnymede and I’m just wondering whether it was all worth it.
Joking aside, I really am in despair as to the direction of travel that western ‘democracy’ appears to be taking. In particular I refer to our own Anglo Saxon ‘democracy’ on both sides of the Atlantic, although the situation in many parts of western and eastern Europe does not fill me with joy either.
I suppose that a few LDV readers may not be familiar with the word ‘anocracy’. To be honest, neither was I until recently and, every time I type the word into a text, my rather ancient iPad doesn’t recognise it, insisting on underlining it in red. Well, it’s apparently a form of government, which Wikipedia tells me “mixes democratic with autocratic features”. As Teresa May famously asked; “Sounds familiar?”
In both the USA and the United Kingdom our ‘democratic’ institutions have moved little since the 18th century. In the former, its much vaunted written constitution, designed when the country was still a collection of small colonies clustered on the eastern seaboard of the continent, is now struggling to accommodate the aspirations of the changing population of a superpower. In the latter the parliamentary system, which may have worked on a severely limited franchise, when Britannia ruled the waves, is now failing to cope with the UK’s demise as a world power and its inability to find a modus vivendi with its near neighbours let alone with the rest of the world. The judgement of the late Dean Acheson is as valid today as it was back in the 1960s.
Both countries have something else in common. Both are in grave danger of becoming an anocracy, where compromise and bipartisanship are becoming impossible and could continue to prove a fertile ground for populism and those who profit from it. The fact that such characters as Donald Trump and Boris Johnson could ever have achieved high office is surely an illustration of this worrying tendency. That both politicians still enjoy loyal support from a large section of voters and that their respective parties appear afraid to distance themselves from them does not give me confidence that the kind of democracy I favour will be able to push back against the demagogy that continues to hold sway in places like Beijing and Moscow.
I shall be watching with great interest to see how true democracy fares across the channel in the next few months. There would appear to be several states, including Hungary, Poland, Italy and France, where it would seem to be on trial. As for us over here, let’s see whether Johnson, to save his neck, continues to scatter policies about rather like the Labour Party did daily in the run up to the 2019 General Election. Defund the BBC? Militarise our coastal waters? Redraw our parliamentary constituency boundaries? Make voting harder? Ban any form of protest? What next? The ‘big dog’ is still barking. When are we, or rather perhaps his handlers, going to put him out of his misery?
* John Marriott is a former Liberal Democrat councillor from Lincolnshire.
“……the United Kingdom our ‘democratic’ institutions have moved little since the 18th century.”
This isn’t really true. Big changes came in the 19th century, starting with the Great Reform Act of 1832. 1887 and 1884 saw further improvements in the system. Then in the early 20th century there was the not so unimportant matter of votes for women.
The power of the House of Lords has declined since the 18th century and the power of the Commons has risen!
I could go on but I’m sure I don’t need to.
I’d argue our political problems have more recent origins. The 1960s and 1970s produced a massive interest political participation and a romantic revolt against post war corporatism. After all, how could ordinary people participate in the elitist world of aggregate demand management, or have a meaningful vote when parliament was just a rubber stamp of the executive. The small firms lost out to big business in economic planning and shop stewards were not going to take government imposed wage restraints via the TUC without a fight.
Rather than broaden political participation, through empowering local government, promoting some form of industrial democracy and voting reform the UK tried to resolve these issues by outsourcing state activities to the private sector whilst doing nothing about the decline in traditional forms for social organisation (party and union membership particular), in the hope of buying off a chunk of the population with cheap equity in ex-SOEs, high house prices and low direct taxes.
Once that wore off we were faced with same desire for participation but limited ways to constructively express discontent.
Compared to Germany neither Britain or The USA count as more than semi-democracies but that is as much because standards have improved in the former as because of decline in the latter, we & the Yanks simply haven’t caught up yet.
The Bar of what constitutes Democracy has mostly been gradually raised. Nowadays One Vote for every Adult is seen as the absolute lowest possible test but until 1993 no Country on Earth would have passed that. Britain has has thought of itself as a Democracy for Centuries but up till the 1920s that meant only One in Ten had Votes. We didn’t scrap extra Votes for Posh people till the 1950s !
Electoral Reform in Britain certainly seems a lot more likely now than it did even 6 Months ago, lets not give in to despair.
Ooops !
For 1993 read 1893.