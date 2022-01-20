What’s the point of the English Party?

You could perhaps be forgiven for not knowing that the English Party even exists. Unlike Regional Parties in England, which have a direct relationship with members and are consequently well-understood; the all-England level of the party lies veiled in a murky labyrinth of internal organisation generally understood only by those initiated into the hidden secrets of its bureaucracy. Or at least that’s how it appears to most ordinary members (and even many longstanding activists!)

Nevertheless, the internal party matters reserved for England level (as opposed to being devolved to Regional Parties) are all pretty important. From approval and selection rules for parliamentary candidates, to setting the budget which determines how much Regions and Local Parties get from membership subscriptions and how much is available to be spent centrally to fund field-based Regional Development Officers, to setting the overall standards for operational and governance decisions at lower levels (such as rules applying to local agreements to work with other parties, how to settle membership disputes, and how Council Groups need to operate in order to be officially recognised etc.)

It might all sound a bit dull, but it’s absolutely crucial work that has to be done. Certainly when it comes to the work of the oft-maligned English Council itself (the governing body of the Liberal Democrats in England, made up of the Regional Chairs plus directly elected representatives from each Region), none of this work could easily be performed by Regional Parties acting autonomously. And were it to be, that would undoubtedly create an unmanageable patchwork of different rules and process from region to region which – certainly when it comes to things like PPC selections – would be extremely difficult if not practically impossible for participants to navigate.

The problem with the English Council, if I may say so, is not what it does but rather 𝘩𝘰𝘸 it does it. With what is in theory supposed to be a representative and accountable body in practice being almost entirely self-selecting, shrouded in misunderstanding or complete ignorance as to its role, and totally unaccountable as a result.

I am on a mission to change that – seeking to massively improve channels of communication between those sitting on the Council and ordinary English Party members and between its leadership on the Council’s Executive and the crucial volunteers running Local & Regional Parties. But it’s not easy and I keep encountering serious roadblocks. Since late December I have been trying to find a way to send out a detailed report back on the English Council’s important December 18th meeting to members in my own Region, only to be thwarted at every turn. Perhaps not unreasonably, as existing channels of communication are perhaps better focused on traditional things like campaigns updates etc., but there really should be some mechanism for the Region’s elected representatives to be able to report back to and be held accountably by the members that elect them regarding their work on the Council. Clearly no such mechanism currently exists.

That is why I have now started a new email bulletin – my own, informal English Party Newsletter – to which any member in England can signup to receive news, updates and comment on the internal operations and management of the Party in England as well as my work as the English Party’s representative on the Federal Conference Committee (you can subscribe to just the English Council news, or just the Conference updates, or both). My hope is that by doing my bit and working with others to share much more widely what happens at the England level, members will become more engaged, new people will seek to stand for English Council (perhaps even leading to some welcome contested elections for such a strategically important body), and the shroud of mystery and inscrutability of the English Party may permanently be lifted.

You can signup for this newsletter here: www.libdemenglishparty-news.mattjmclaren.com

Thankfully, at least for the roles on the Council’s Executive, there was indeed recently a seriously contested election, one in which I was myself a candidate. So let me take this opportunity thank all those English Council members who voted for me – thank you so much and I am enormously grateful to have been elected. I stood on a clear platform of significantly improving communication between the English Party and ordinary members (plus other organs of the party), as well as making supporting Regional and Local Parties our highest priority. Throughout my term I shall endeavour to advance these agendas and, if you would like to keep up to date with progress on this, please do sign up to my newsletter.

* Matt McLaren is an elected member of the English Party Executive and the English Party’s representative on the Federal Conference Committee. In London Region, he is Vice-Chair of Enfield Liberal Democrats, a member of its Local Parties Committee and one of its elected representatives on the English Council. Matt is also currently a Liberal Democrat candidate for Enfield Council, standing in his home ward of Winchmore Hill.