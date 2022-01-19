Wendy Chamberlain smashes it at PMQs with call for PM to resign

Wendy Chamberlain made a brilliant start to PMQs today:

“No matter the excuse, there is no excuse for taking the British people for fools. Will the Prime Minister agree – it is now time to resign?”@wendychambLD #PMQs pic.twitter.com/OmC6JUiFTa — Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) January 19, 2022

And there has been loads of praise:

Massively proud of my friend and our @scotlibdems deputy leader @wendychambLD for her exceptional performance at #PMQs. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻🔶🔶🔶 — Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP🔶 (@agcolehamilton) January 19, 2022

Keir Starmer, buoyed by Tory defector Christian Wakeford sitting behind him, was both serious and funny as he repeatedly blasted the PM’s failures.

But it was David Davis, former Brexit Secretary, who struck what may be a politically fatal blow:

Wow, Conservative MP David Davis just blew up #PMQs by publicly calling for Boris Johnson's resignation, referencing this old quote. "You have sat there too long for all the good you have done. In the name of god, go!" — Paul Brand (@PaulBrandITV) January 19, 2022

You could hear the gasps of surprise at his savage denouncement. I was reminded of the blow that Geoffrey Howe struck to Margaret Thatcher back in 1990. She didn’t last long after that.

Earlier, Wendy spoke to Nicky Campbell about the PM’s position: