What the week of Christian unity can offer

I don’t know why, but I always had a “soft spot” for diversity. When I was growing up in Poland in the 1990’s, due to years of communism and oppression, Poland and Lublin weren’t the most diverse places on earth, however even then, I noticed signs and opportunities to build dialogue with minority groups and organisations.

As a member of the Focolare Movement, one of my earliest recollections of taking an active part in an event, which was celebrating diversity, was the Week of Christian Unity. I found it absolutely fascinating when, every January, I had a real privilege to visit different places of workshops and “utilise” religion as a platform for a common good. Very often, a simple cup of tea, “corridor conversation” with no “strings attached” helped me to enrich my own “faith journey” and “cemented” my beliefs.

Since coming to the UK, this experience has in many ways intensified. Although I live in a relatively small town in Hertfordshire, I am surrounded by Christian Churches of different traditions; there are Baptists, Methodists, Anglicans, and Catholics, all doing their part to build a more tolerant and cohesive community.

Why is it important? This week marks The Week of Prayer for Christian Unity, during which Christians around the world participate in various initiatives to build on and enhance the Christian unity. Moreover, this week encourages all Christians to move toward the fulfilment of Jesus’ prayer at the Last Supper “that they all may be one.”

In spite of various challenges, religion being seen as an “obstacle” and not a solution to address some of the local or global problems, I personally believe that all churches and other faith groups still have so much to offer. The role of the church as such has also changed significantly in the last few decades. I am pleased that the church leaders and their congregations play an active part in shaping their communities, delivering many projects and activities, which make a tangible impact on our neighbourhoods e.g. Food Banks, Play Groups, legal advice sessions, mental health support groups and many more. In my experience, a vast majority of our local faith based organisations are strongly embedded in our communities.

Having lived in the UK for the last 17 years, I am also aware of the pain and suffering caused by “faith divisions”. I am aware that there is still a lot to do, however we can’t give in; in spite of “doom and gloom”, there are already plenty of signs of improvement. The most significant? For me it would be Pope Francis visiting Sweden for the 500th anniversary of the beginning of the Reformation. Yes, it is important to acknowledge that from the 16th century, Catholics were persecuted and even put to death in Sweden. Six years after the Second World War, Catholics were barred from becoming doctors, teachers and nurses, and Catholic convents were banned until the 1970s. However, as Jo Cox once said; it is so important that we can work together instead of thinking about all of the differences that separate or divide us. Regardless of our “faith status”, today, more than ever before, we are all called to be a witness of hope and reconciliation.

* Michal Siewniak is a Lib Dem activist and former councillor