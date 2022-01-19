Caron Lindsay

Another dramatic Wednesday ahead

By | Wed 19th January 2022 - 9:07 am

It’s going to be an interesting day. Has Boris Johnson finally run out of road?

For the second Wednesday in a row, his future is under intense threat as his own MPs turn on him over the Downing Street parties. A weekend in their constituencies has left many Tories in marginal seats in no doubt about how angry their voters feel about Downing Street’s cavalier attitude to the rules they set for us all to follow.

Twitter is awash with speculation about “pork pie” plots to oust him and Operation Red Meat to save him.

Will he even make it to Prime Minister’s Questions at 12 noon?

If he does, the person who has the first question will have quite an important role in setting the tone for the setting. No doubt Boris will be hoping it’s a devoted backbencher with no self respect who will just read out whatever the whips give him.

Only it’s not. It’s one of ours.

I can’t wait to see what she says. And the way he responds may well prompt his own side to hit send on those letters to Graham Brady, the Chair of the 1922 Committee. 54 is the magic number.

We’ll have all the excitement during the day.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

