Caron Lindsay

Wendy Chamberlain slams Government for “callous” benefits decision

By | Wed 19th January 2022 - 7:30 am

The UK Government has confirmed that it is only going to raise benefits by the rate of inflation last September. This is what it normally does. However, it looks like inflation is going to almost double between September and April, when the changes take place.

The Government will be putting an order before Parliament to raise benefits by 3.1% which is not much good when inflation is expected to be 6% by April.

If you think about how energy costs are soaring, this is really going to impact on disabled people. They tend to have higher heating bills to start with, but when you factor in the special equipment, for example scooters, electric wheelchairs or oxygen tanks, which gobble up electricity, this is going to cause huge hardship.

Wendy Chamberlain, the Lib Dem DWP spokesperson has called on the Government to raise benefits by 6% to match the expected rate of inflation in April:

She said:

“In the face of spiralling energy bills, the Conservatives are leaving some of the most vulnerable worse off. In the same breath, they are outrageously writing off billions in stolen Covid payments and crooked PPE contracts.

“This callous Government is happy to let their mates off the hook while taking money out of peoples’ pockets while the country is struggling with the worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation.

“Ministers must immediately reverse this decision and bring forward a rise in benefits in line with April’s inflation figure – expected to reach 6%.”

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

One Comment

  • Brad Barrows 19th Jan '22 - 7:46am

    Putting this in context, I’m sure low paid council workers who are getting 1% pay increases would be delighted to receive a 3.1% pay increase. How about a few articles supporting a significant pay increase for our low paid council workers, even if taxes have to be increased to pay for it?

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to           show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Nonconformistradical
    @Lorenzo Cherin "However, Italy, France, Germany, Japan, all have licences, as art of a mix, of funding in some of them, so perhaps I should not say, few ." ...
  • Andrew Tampion
    I agree with this article. But for me there can be no freedom of speech without the right to cause offence. Brad Barrow is right with his example of abortion....
  • Jennie (she/her)
    I do find it interesting that there are so many in our party who think that asking someone if they adhere to basic Liberal principles like "everybody should hav...
  • Lorenzo Cherin
    noncomformistradicalism, ideed, in that you differ radically to me on this! I see the BBC, as the only public broacaster to get the licence, as definitely mo...
  • Charley
    At 35 I rather object to having a finger wagged at me because I want to know where candidates and MP's stand on the issues I care about. I thought we were su...