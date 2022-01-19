Wendy Chamberlain slams Government for “callous” benefits decision

The UK Government has confirmed that it is only going to raise benefits by the rate of inflation last September. This is what it normally does. However, it looks like inflation is going to almost double between September and April, when the changes take place.

The Government will be putting an order before Parliament to raise benefits by 3.1% which is not much good when inflation is expected to be 6% by April.

If you think about how energy costs are soaring, this is really going to impact on disabled people. They tend to have higher heating bills to start with, but when you factor in the special equipment, for example scooters, electric wheelchairs or oxygen tanks, which gobble up electricity, this is going to cause huge hardship.

Wendy Chamberlain, the Lib Dem DWP spokesperson has called on the Government to raise benefits by 6% to match the expected rate of inflation in April:

She said:

“In the face of spiralling energy bills, the Conservatives are leaving some of the most vulnerable worse off. In the same breath, they are outrageously writing off billions in stolen Covid payments and crooked PPE contracts. “This callous Government is happy to let their mates off the hook while taking money out of peoples’ pockets while the country is struggling with the worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation. “Ministers must immediately reverse this decision and bring forward a rise in benefits in line with April’s inflation figure – expected to reach 6%.”

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings