Austerity and Napoleon

There is an old joke: Income tax was introduced (by Pitt the Younger) to pay for the Napoleonic wars and now that those wars are over, surely it must be time to get rid of Income tax.
As a Liberal I believe in the individual and to build a society that will support and nurture that individual’s potential. If you look at examples in history, in almost every case it’s the individual who has made a difference so it makes sense to support creative/driven individuals to enable them to realise their vision.
However, society is made up of groups and communities with individuals of different capabilities. The predicament is to have a tax system that not only encourages investment and reward but one that ensures society is also equally served.
To a large extent these two positions have been polarised by political parties resulting (to some extent) in a lurch from heavy borrowing and spending followed by stringent cost cutting. These positions have almost become a dogmatic badge of honour for them. Following the economic mess the Labour party left behind in 2010 the austerity programme to reduce the deficit (remember you have to clear the deficit before you can start to clear the debt in any meaningful manner) which the Liberal Democrats also agreed to, for a parliamentary term that quickly went south. Initially, we were going to take the Canadian approach, which quickly stretched to a 5-year programme, to 7 years, to 2026 and now no date has been agreed by which to clear the deficit. We are in a long-term state of austerity and will continue to be, especially if we leave Europe and the economy is negatively affected.
I believe a growing and strong economy only has one purpose and that is to support the people of that economy. For 8 very long years Local Government has seen severe cuts to their funding resulting in significant impact on the services provided. In 2015 there were 715,000 millionaires living in Britain compared to 508,000 in 2010 (International Business Times). At the same time, there was a 25% real-terms reduction in local authorities’ income from2010-11 to 2015-16, and 40% for the largest local authority in real terms (delete the dash in “real terms”) (National Audit Office). According to the Financial this is over £18 billion cuts to local authorities since 2010.
Because of this more than 350 Sure Start children’s centres have closed in England since 2010, access to vital services for 150,000 pensioners has been scrapped, there have been cuts to child protection spending by over 10% and the list goes on and on. Social care has been devastated and the number of Local Authorities that are projecting extreme financial difficulties in the coming year has increased significantly.
I see nothing wrong in borrowing to invest in businesses to stimulate economic growth. A growing economy with lower unemployment will bring in more revenue and release the pressure on benefits. But what of our communities? Setting aside the dogma of borrowing or cost cutting we need to be pragmatic and increase spending on our industry (as did Obama to pull America out of their slump, we need to increase taxes, sensibly, to ensure that the public services we have are not further eroded and start to grow again. Napoleonic wars may be over but taxes could not be more needed.
* Tahir Maher is a former Chair of South Central Liberal Democrats and lives in Wokingham.
Here we go again – the unthinking suggestion that Lehmann brothers were members of the Labour Cabinet in 2008.
David Raw:
Was there no economic mess in 2010, and no Labour government before that?
The article does not state that Labour was the cause, however there are reasons why the UK was more affected than other countries and Labour had been in government for the previous 13 years. Only a few were sufficiently perspicacious to foresee the danger. Would you care to recall which well known leader was amongst this select group?
It is a shame more people are not taught Keynesian economics and then they would understand that the Labour government did the correct thing in 2008-10 and the Coalition government did the wrong thing 2010-13. We should never forget that the failed economic policy of the Coalition government almost brought the UK into recession again. A recession caused by the government. At the time it was reported that the UK was back into a recession (the double dip recession). The only reason this happened was because the Coalition government pursued the wrong economic policy.
After 2008 banks would not lend, companies would not invest and people used some of their income to pay off some of their debts. Keynesian theory states that leakages (government revenue, imports and “savings” i.e. money not spent saved or invested or paid into a pension plus debt repayment) equal injections (government spending, exports and private borrowing). Therefore to keep the economy growing the government should spend as much as the banks, companies and people are no longer spending or the economy will go into recession as nearly happened at the end of 2012 and the beginning of 2013.
Austerity didn’t work in 1931 and it didn’t work in 2011. Austerity can never grow the economy. It only hurts people. We as a party should commit ourselves never to support austerity again.
If the government pursued Keynesian economics and was focused on achieving full employment then real wages would rise, economic inequalities would be reduced, poverty would be decreased and productivity would be increased.
Cllr(?) Maher seems to be singing from the McDonnell songbook. The coalition government could have taken the FDR approach from the 1930s. It decided not to. Labour was prepared to sucker up to all those people, who, in Lord Mandelson’s words, were getting “flithy rich” and, despite the noble Lord’s pleas, were actually NOT paying all their taxes. The problem for Labour, and the rest of us, was that we nationalised their debts, certainly as far as the banks were concerned; but privatised their profits. Is it now payback time?
John Marriott I seem to remember it was a certain Mr Cable who was the first one to want to nationalise the banks, John. In 2008.
Michael BG exactly right. In fact Skidelsky’s book on politicians and the 1931 slump should be compulsory reading for all who claim to be Liberals.
The odd thing is that whilst Lib Dems are reduced to 6% – they still can’t agree on a coherent economic policy to replace austerity. Meanwhile it’s Armageddon for the nhs, social care and local government as the failed experiment of PFI, privatisation and outsourcing continues to go down the pan.
Paul Krugman summarises the Keynesian view quite neatly in four points :
1. Economies sometimes produce much less than they could, and employ many fewer workers than they should, because there just isn’t enough spending. Such episodes can happen for a variety of reasons; the question is how to respond.
2. There are normally forces that tend to push the economy back toward full employment. But they work slowly; a hands-off policy toward depressed economies means accepting a long, unnecessary period of pain.
3. It is often possible to drastically shorten this period of pain and greatly reduce the human and financial losses by “printing money”, using the central bank’s power of currency creation to push interest rates down.
4. Sometimes, however, monetary policy loses its effectiveness, especially when rates are close to zero. In that case temporary deficit spending can provide a useful boost. And conversely, fiscal austerity in a depressed economy imposes large economic losses.
Printing money can solve one specific problem, an economy operating far below capacity. It cannot conjure up higher productivity.
The case for fiscal stimulus is quite restrictive, requiring both a depressed economy and severe limits to monetary policy.
In the wake of the financial crisis there was a requirement for both aggressive monetary expansion and fiscal stimulus. As the economy recovers the case for fiscal stimulus falls away.
Krugman and fellow travellers are sometimes referred to as Neo-Keynesian economists. Neo-Keynesianism derives from observed differences between Keynes’s theoretical postulations and real economic phenomena. The Neo-Keynesian theory was articulated and developed mainly in the U.S.A. during the post-war period. Neo-Keynesians did not place as heavy an emphasis on the concept of full employment but instead focused on economic growth and stability.
Another point of departure of the school from classical Keynesian theory was that it did not see the market as possessing the capacity to naturally restore itself to equilibrium. For this reason, state regulations were imposed on the capitalist economy. Classic Keynesian theory only proposes sporadic and indirect state intervention.
@ Joe B,
“Printing money can solve one specific problem, an economy operating far below capacity. It cannot conjure up higher productivity.”
It’s been a long time since we’ve had gold coins. Money has been either printed or created by computer keystroke, or maybe in a manual ledger, for the last 80 years or so. It has been 45+ years since the pound has even been guaranteed against another currency which has itself been linked to gold.
But it’s only in the last decade than productivity hasn’t grown.
There really doesn’t seem to be any correlation at all!
@ Joe B,
There is no such thing as neo Keynesianism or even classic Keynesianism. It’s either in accordance with what Keynes said and wrote or it isn’t. That’s not to say that he’s infallible. If we think he might have been wrong we should say so and say why.
I don’t know where you’ve got “Classic Keynesian theory only proposes sporadic and indirect state intervention” from.
Keynesian economics amounts to the government doing all it can to foster job creation. It’s government spending in the context of creating jobs and utilising underutilised resources. If you’re making weapons, or if you’re hiring schoolteachers it amounts to the same thing in the context of a Keynesian framework.
Thank you for your comments. Unemployment is low, inflation is relatively low and interest rates are almost at an all-time low. However, the NHS is creaking, social care is faltering, Local Government is starting to fail to name but three. This is not a sign of a healthy society although it may be a sign of a growing economy. It isn’t about Keynesian economics or monetarist policies it’s about being pragmatic to make sure we continue to support the needy, make sure as a nation the divide between the rich and poor doesn’t get even wider or public services are not lost. Reflating the economy for a while may well further stimulate economy growth and a sensible thing to do. The economy is there to serve it’s people!!!!!
David Raw …”The odd thing is that whilst Lib Dems are reduced to 6% –
still can’t agree on a coherent economic policy to replace austerity” HOW TRUE.
Joe, Krugmen is not summarising Keynes’ view but as you later state he is a neo-Keynesian and seems to be a bit of a monetarist and only thinks fiscal methods should be used when monetarism fails. Of course he rejects the idea of full employment. I expect he supports keeping unemployment as high as the NAIRU (non-accelerating inflation rate of unemployment). Reducing interest rates should encourage the private sector to spend rather than save and to borrow more and so like a government deficit it would stimulate the economy and so can be seen as Keynesian.
The Bank of England didn’t really help with Quantitative Easing and giving money to the banks which they didn’t lend, but which caused increases in inequalities by benefiting the already rich. If instead of giving the money to the banks if they had given it to the government to spend then aggregate demand in the UK would have been higher and fewer people would have been unemployed.
Tahir
You are correct the economy should serve the people. Unfortunately since 1979 UK governments have not used economic policy to serve all the people. It is vital that we have a government which wants to achieve full employment. Every member of the party needs to understand this. (History shows us the best method for reducing economic inequalities is full employment.) It is a myth that we have low unemployment. It is only low compared to the high levels we have had since 1976. It is not low compared to the 1950’s and 60’s. With full employment there comes increased productivity, improvements to living standards, increased wages, reduced economic inequalities, a reduction in the number of people living in poverty. It might even improve our health. With a continuous growing economy with full employment we would have more money for the NHS, social care and education and even local government.