Austerity and Napoleon

There is an old joke: Income tax was introduced (by Pitt the Younger) to pay for the Napoleonic wars and now that those wars are over, surely it must be time to get rid of Income tax.

As a Liberal I believe in the individual and to build a society that will support and nurture that individual’s potential. If you look at examples in history, in almost every case it’s the individual who has made a difference so it makes sense to support creative/driven individuals to enable them to realise their vision.

However, society is made up of groups and communities with individuals of different capabilities. The predicament is to have a tax system that not only encourages investment and reward but one that ensures society is also equally served.

To a large extent these two positions have been polarised by political parties resulting (to some extent) in a lurch from heavy borrowing and spending followed by stringent cost cutting. These positions have almost become a dogmatic badge of honour for them. Following the economic mess the Labour party left behind in 2010 the austerity programme to reduce the deficit (remember you have to clear the deficit before you can start to clear the debt in any meaningful manner) which the Liberal Democrats also agreed to, for a parliamentary term that quickly went south. Initially, we were going to take the Canadian approach, which quickly stretched to a 5-year programme, to 7 years, to 2026 and now no date has been agreed by which to clear the deficit. We are in a long-term state of austerity and will continue to be, especially if we leave Europe and the economy is negatively affected.

I believe a growing and strong economy only has one purpose and that is to support the people of that economy. For 8 very long years Local Government has seen severe cuts to their funding resulting in significant impact on the services provided. In 2015 there were 715,000 millionaires living in Britain compared to 508,000 in 2010 (International Business Times). At the same time, there was a 25% real-terms reduction in local authorities’ income from2010-11 to 2015-16, and 40% for the largest local authority in real terms (delete the dash in “real terms”) (National Audit Office). According to the Financial this is over £18 billion cuts to local authorities since 2010.

Because of this more than 350 Sure Start children’s centres have closed in England since 2010, access to vital services for 150,000 pensioners has been scrapped, there have been cuts to child protection spending by over 10% and the list goes on and on. Social care has been devastated and the number of Local Authorities that are projecting extreme financial difficulties in the coming year has increased significantly.

I see nothing wrong in borrowing to invest in businesses to stimulate economic growth. A growing economy with lower unemployment will bring in more revenue and release the pressure on benefits. But what of our communities? Setting aside the dogma of borrowing or cost cutting we need to be pragmatic and increase spending on our industry (as did Obama to pull America out of their slump, we need to increase taxes, sensibly, to ensure that the public services we have are not further eroded and start to grow again. Napoleonic wars may be over but taxes could not be more needed.

* Tahir Maher is a former Chair of South Central Liberal Democrats and lives in Wokingham.