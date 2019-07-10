Autumn Conference FCC Report

It’s that time of year again, when school children eagerly await the summer holidays, co-workers complain about hayfever… and Federal Conference Committee meets to select the topics for debate at Autumn Conference. (What, you’ve not registered yet?! Head over to the conference page to register now and join us in Bournemouth!)

As well as setting out the agenda for this Autumn, we also discussed future venues for Spring 2020 and beyond. We know many of you are eager to book travel and accommodation as soon as possible but this is the one area where the committee observes strict secrecy until an official announcement can be made – when it has leaked out before we have found commercial companies block-booking accommodation in advance, putting the prices up for ordinary members. Staff are in the process of finalising arrangements to ensure favourable rates and the venues will be announced as soon as this is completed.

Returning to this Autumn, regular readers will be familiar with the process by now. In the first round, FCC considers the timeliness, accuracy, quality of drafting, overlap with other motions and so on to decide which motions can be debated. In the second and any subsequent rounds, timings are allocated to motions and motions culled in order to fit into the limited debating time available. Over the last couple of years, we have had more pressure on debating time as the 2017 General Election disrupted the Federal Policy Committee’s schedule for policy papers. We are now roughly back on track, which has left a little more time for member and local party motions. The selection process is name-blind, which means that the detail below on who submitted a motion was not available to committee members until after sections have been completed.

The full text of motions will be available once the agenda has been typeset for publication. If you are thinking of submitting an amendment or emergency motion to autumn conference, the deadline is 1pm on the 2nd of September – but please do consider making use of the drafting advice service, as many motions and amendments fall purely to to problems with how they are structured. The deadline for that is the 20th August.

Business and the Economy

Brexit Bonus (Bexhill and Battle) – not selected

Bringing Prosperity to the Regions (North West Region) – not selected

Business Tax Reform: Fair for business and fair for society (12 Party Members) – selected for debate

Corporate tax avoidance (Oldham) – received after deadline

More Sustainable and Responsible Business (13 Party Members) – not selected

Well Being First (30 Party Members) – not selected

Communities, Local Government and Housing

Greenbelt (Young Liberals) – not selected

Housing is a Human Right: Ending Homelessness (Southwark) – not selected

Permitted Developments (Young Liberals) – not selected

Reforming Housing Legislation: Scraping Section 21 ‘No Fault Evictions’ (13 Party Members) – selected for debate

Crime and Justice

Deprivation of citizenship (18 Party Members) – selected for debate

Turning Lives Around: Rehabilitation and Cutting Reoffending (Spokes’s Paper, 10 Party Members) – selected for debate

United Against Crime (Policing Policy Paper, Federal Policy Committee) – selected for debate

Youth Criminal Records (Young Liberals) – not selected

Culture, Media and Sport

Abolish the TV Licence Fee (11 Party Members) – not selected

Open Britain – Policies to support Tourism (Spokes’s Paper, 12 Party Members) – selected for debate

Save Our Music Venues (14 Party Members) – selected for debate

Education and Families

Education is for Everyone – investing in further education and learning throughout life (13 Party Members) – selected for debate

Fairer resourcing for children and young people with Special Educational Needs and Disability (Kingston Borough) – not selected

Energy and Environment

Action for Climate Change at a Local Level (ALDC) – not selected

Declaring a Climate Emergency and proposing the way forward (30 Party Members) – not selected

Tackling the Climate Crisis Together (Climate Change Policy Paper, Federal Policy Committee) – selected for debate

Environmental recovery (Bexhill & Battle) – not selected

Equalities and Civil Liberties

Continuing the fight for gender equality (11 Party Members) – selected for debate

Equal Marriage (10 Party Members) – selected for debate

Freedom of Conscience – Bodily Integrity of the Child (12 Party Members) – not selected

Statutory Fertility Pay (11 Party Members) – not selected

Europe

As with previous conferences, FCC has decided to allow a later deadline for Europe Motions and has not selected anything for debate yet.

Bollocks to Brexit (10 Party Members)

Brexit: Revising our policy in light of emerging events (17 Party Members)

Health and Social Care

Fully Funded Elderly Care (Newcastle)

Save the NHS by Stopping Brexit (Health Policy Paper, Federal Policy Committee) – selected for debate

Supporting Carers in the 21st century (20 Party Members) – not selected

Young Carers and Young Adult Carers (Young Liberals) – selected for debate

The Mental Health Covenant: Adolescent Mental Health (Barnet) – not selected

International and Defence

A Nuclear Weapons Free UK (85 Party Members) – not selected

Upholding the rules-based system of international relations, especially in the Middle East (25 Party Members) – not selected

Political and Constitutional Reform

A New Progressive Policy for British Citizens Abroad (West Midlands Region, Lib Dems Overseas, Europe, Hammersmith & Fulham) – initially selected, dropped in round 2 due to lack of time

Reform of Westminster Elections (Cambridge) – not selected

Regaining trust in politics (Richmond Yorks) – not selected

Making the franchise fairer: voting rights for immigrants and emigrants (12 Party Members) – not selected

Transport

Building railways fit for the 21st century (Spokes’s Paper, 10 Party Members) – selected for debate

Restructuring Transport (Reading) – not selected

Transport Oriented Development (Young Liberals) – not selected

Work, Social Security and Pensions

A fairer share for all (Social Security Policy Paper, Federal Policy Committee) – selected for debate

Protection of pensioners from business (Southwark) – not selected

Miscellaneous

Embracing the Sustainable Development Goals as the focus for LibDem policies across the board (16 Party Members) – not selected

Business Motions

Fairness of Opportunity in Electing Diverse MPs (10 Party Members) – received after deadline

Membership Subscriptions and Federal Levy (Federal Board) – selected for debate

Constitutional Amendments

Chair of Federal Board (11 Party Members) – not in order

Constitutional Amendments (Federal Board) – in order

Electorates for Selection (Eligible Voters) (LibDems in France) – not in order

* Zoe O'Connell is a Councillor and deputy group leader on Cambridge City Council, sits on the executive of LGBT+ Liberal Democrats and is Vice Chair of Federal Conference Committee.