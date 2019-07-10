Autumn Conference FCC Report

It’s that time of year again, when school children eagerly await the summer holidays, co-workers complain about hayfever… and Federal Conference Committee meets to select the topics for debate at Autumn Conference. (What, you’ve not registered yet?! Head over to the conference page to register now and join us in Bournemouth!)
As well as setting out the agenda for this Autumn, we also discussed future venues for Spring 2020 and beyond. We know many of you are eager to book travel and accommodation as soon as possible but this is the one area where the committee observes strict secrecy until an official announcement can be made – when it has leaked out before we have found commercial companies block-booking accommodation in advance, putting the prices up for ordinary members. Staff are in the process of finalising arrangements to ensure favourable rates and the venues will be announced as soon as this is completed.
Returning to this Autumn, regular readers will be familiar with the process by now. In the first round, FCC considers the timeliness, accuracy, quality of drafting, overlap with other motions and so on to decide which motions can be debated. In the second and any subsequent rounds, timings are allocated to motions and motions culled in order to fit into the limited debating time available. Over the last couple of years, we have had more pressure on debating time as the 2017 General Election disrupted the Federal Policy Committee’s schedule for policy papers. We are now roughly back on track, which has left a little more time for member and local party motions. The selection process is name-blind, which means that the detail below on who submitted a motion was not available to committee members until after sections have been completed.
The full text of motions will be available once the agenda has been typeset for publication. If you are thinking of submitting an amendment or emergency motion to autumn conference, the deadline is 1pm on the 2nd of September – but please do consider making use of the drafting advice service, as many motions and amendments fall purely to to problems with how they are structured. The deadline for that is the 20th August.
Business and the Economy
Brexit Bonus (Bexhill and Battle) – not selected
Bringing Prosperity to the Regions (North West Region) – not selected
Business Tax Reform: Fair for business and fair for society (12 Party Members) – selected for debate
Corporate tax avoidance (Oldham) – received after deadline
More Sustainable and Responsible Business (13 Party Members) – not selected
Well Being First (30 Party Members) – not selected
Communities, Local Government and Housing
Greenbelt (Young Liberals) – not selected
Housing is a Human Right: Ending Homelessness (Southwark) – not selected
Permitted Developments (Young Liberals) – not selected
Reforming Housing Legislation: Scraping Section 21 ‘No Fault Evictions’ (13 Party Members) – selected for debate
Crime and Justice
Deprivation of citizenship (18 Party Members) – selected for debate
Turning Lives Around: Rehabilitation and Cutting Reoffending (Spokes’s Paper, 10 Party Members) – selected for debate
United Against Crime (Policing Policy Paper, Federal Policy Committee) – selected for debate
Youth Criminal Records (Young Liberals) – not selected
Culture, Media and Sport
Abolish the TV Licence Fee (11 Party Members) – not selected
Open Britain – Policies to support Tourism (Spokes’s Paper, 12 Party Members) – selected for debate
Save Our Music Venues (14 Party Members) – selected for debate
Education and Families
Education is for Everyone – investing in further education and learning throughout life (13 Party Members) – selected for debate
Fairer resourcing for children and young people with Special Educational Needs and Disability (Kingston Borough) – not selected
Energy and Environment
Action for Climate Change at a Local Level (ALDC) – not selected
Declaring a Climate Emergency and proposing the way forward (30 Party Members) – not selected
Tackling the Climate Crisis Together (Climate Change Policy Paper, Federal Policy Committee) – selected for debate
Environmental recovery (Bexhill & Battle) – not selected
Equalities and Civil Liberties
Continuing the fight for gender equality (11 Party Members) – selected for debate
Equal Marriage (10 Party Members) – selected for debate
Freedom of Conscience – Bodily Integrity of the Child (12 Party Members) – not selected
Statutory Fertility Pay (11 Party Members) – not selected
Europe
As with previous conferences, FCC has decided to allow a later deadline for Europe Motions and has not selected anything for debate yet.
Bollocks to Brexit (10 Party Members)
Brexit: Revising our policy in light of emerging events (17 Party Members)
Health and Social Care
Fully Funded Elderly Care (Newcastle)
Save the NHS by Stopping Brexit (Health Policy Paper, Federal Policy Committee) – selected for debate
Supporting Carers in the 21st century (20 Party Members) – not selected
Young Carers and Young Adult Carers (Young Liberals) – selected for debate
The Mental Health Covenant: Adolescent Mental Health (Barnet) – not selected
International and Defence
A Nuclear Weapons Free UK (85 Party Members) – not selected
Upholding the rules-based system of international relations, especially in the Middle East (25 Party Members) – not selected
Political and Constitutional Reform
A New Progressive Policy for British Citizens Abroad (West Midlands Region, Lib Dems Overseas, Europe, Hammersmith & Fulham) – initially selected, dropped in round 2 due to lack of time
Reform of Westminster Elections (Cambridge) – not selected
Regaining trust in politics (Richmond Yorks) – not selected
Making the franchise fairer: voting rights for immigrants and emigrants (12 Party Members) – not selected
Transport
Building railways fit for the 21st century (Spokes’s Paper, 10 Party Members) – selected for debate
Restructuring Transport (Reading) – not selected
Transport Oriented Development (Young Liberals) – not selected
Work, Social Security and Pensions
A fairer share for all (Social Security Policy Paper, Federal Policy Committee) – selected for debate
Protection of pensioners from business (Southwark) – not selected
Miscellaneous
Embracing the Sustainable Development Goals as the focus for LibDem policies across the board (16 Party Members) – not selected
Business Motions
Fairness of Opportunity in Electing Diverse MPs (10 Party Members) – received after deadline
Membership Subscriptions and Federal Levy (Federal Board) – selected for debate
Constitutional Amendments
Chair of Federal Board (11 Party Members) – not in order
Constitutional Amendments (Federal Board) – in order
Electorates for Selection (Eligible Voters) (LibDems in France) – not in order
* Zoe O'Connell is a Councillor and deputy group leader on Cambridge City Council, sits on the executive of LGBT+ Liberal Democrats and is Vice Chair of Federal Conference Committee.