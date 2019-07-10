Radical doesn’t have to be big

I am of the firm belief that we as a party must be radical– this is because we have to fight twice as hard, to get half as much press as the Conservatives and Labour. A great example of this was Layla Moran’s pledge to scrap SATs and OFSTED in 2018 which received very little press compared to Labour’s pledge to scrap SATs over a year later in 2019.

But radical doesn’t necessarily mean big, expensive and time-consuming: little policies can have a huge impact. Obviously, there are some major radical policies that we should explore and implement when the Lib Dems are back in power – regional government, electoral reform, overhauling the public sector – but these are not the only radical policies we should pursue. Quite often wonderful, efficient and successful radical proposals can be found at the local level.

A great example of these sorts of policies is municipal Wi-Fi networks in city and town centres, as they can give ailing high streets a new lease of life. There is a reason why many shops offer free Wi-Fi to shoppers, to attract and bring them in; and, in theory, the principal could be translated to town centres. The more time people spend on the high street, typically the more that they end up spending, helping the local economy. These networks can be integrated into existing infrastructure, and working in partnership with companies and organisations, can make these projects cost-neutral or even profitable. These networks have already been set up in 13 UK cities, such as Edinburgh and Bristol, and there is no reason why these couldn’t be rolled out further as part of a local – or even a national – initiative to get Britain connected and breathe life into our high streets and town centres.

At the national level, there are some common-sense radical proposals that truly make you wonder why they haven’t already been done. Such as allowing university students to register with two medical practices – one at University and one at their out-of-term home. It’s every first year’s gripe when they ring up their local GP and find out that they are no longer registered. Though this can be sorted out by filling a temporary residence form, it can have a bigger impact on students with long-term conditions not being able to access the care they need. Students faced with mental health problems shouldn’t have to jump over bureaucratic hurdles to access the help they need. This is a simple but radical policy that no party is capitalising on.

These are just two small but radical proposals that would have a huge positive impact on their targeted areas – the high street and students. What is clear is that whoever wins the Leadership contest has to keep the party radical and forward-thinking. We have to be brave, think big and break the mould – a radical platform will lead us to success in the next general election.

* Jake Perkins is Co-President of the Lancaster University Liberal Democrats.