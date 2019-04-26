It is important to listen to expert opinion on primary SATs and school league tables

I was excited when Layla Moran first spoke about setting the direction for our party’s education policy. Layla spoke about involving experts more in setting policy, about working with the Education Endowment Foundation and other bodies who do hard-hitting research, and about putting evidence above ideology.

The speech given to the NEU earlier this month was sadly not in keeping with this vision. While her comments on the need to lift teacher pay and school funding were spot on, the prescription for ending the ‘culture of accountability’ were not in keeping with expert opinion.

First, it’s worth pointing out that most do agree that the English school system has become overly stressful for school staff. The pressure head teachers are now under to deliver results is immense, with one bad Ofsted inspection or year of academic results capable of causing serious harm to careers. Inevitably this is filtering down to classroom teachers. Between this and the pay freeze endured over much of the last decade, it’s no surprise that retention in the profession is falling. That said, there are serious questions to be asked about two of the solutions to this problem which Layla is advocating.

Scrapping primary SATs, while no doubt appealing to many teachers (though not all), is far from supported by experts. The state should be able to measure whether schools are delivering the non-negotiable basics of education (literacy and numeracy), and the reality is that without external testing an objective understanding of this cannot be obtained. Calls for less external testing and more teacher moderated assessment also run into the reality that, being humans, teachers can be subconsciously biased against certain groups. There is a wealth of evidence that ethnic minorities, non-English background and female pupils would be poorly served by a move to more subjective teacher assessment (a more academic summary is available here). As researchers have pointed out this can have a real impact, as for schools that use setting, abolishing KS2 SATs would see these groups negatively affected in setting decisions.

Nor is there robust evidence that it would reduce stress and improve mental health; indeed OECD research suggests the opposite might occur due to apprehension over inherently more arbitrary marking by teachers. English research is no more damning; academic psychologists looking at KS2 SATs found some students had positive experiences with them, some negative. These researchers recommended that teachers avoid placing too much emphasis on KS2 SATs, as it is only when parents or teachers convey certain views on the need to perform in these tests that children experience high levels of stress. This suggests that rather than scrapping SATs, we ought to focus on policies that decrease the unhelpful stress experienced due to them. This could be brought about by offering more support to schools that experience dips in results rather than turning immediately to more punitive consequences, and by having Ofsted check that school leadership is not putting staff and children under undue stress on KS2 performance.

Doing this rather than abolishing SATs would not only save a useful measure of how our schools are travelling with regard to core skills, but it would prevent an increase in teacher workload. As the teacher union NASUWT pointed out, scrapping SATs will inevitably increase teacher workload as time-intensive teacher assessments replace them.

Similarly, parents should be able to access information about schools, and limiting this to reduce the production of ‘league tables’ as Layla called for is inherently illiberal. What’s worse, it’s not even evidence based. Limiting such information in Wales has been linked to lower attainment in schools, and in other contexts providing more information about schools to parents and communities is associated with larger learning gains. Alternative measures could include publishing performance data as a three-year rolling average to present a more rounded picture of performance and reduce the impact of year-on-year volatility.

Though the policy proposals Layla has floated are popular in the wider education community, of all parties the Liberal Democrats should be basing policy on evidence. After all, rather like the old quip about democracy, standardised testing is the worst form of tracking student progress, except for all those other forms that have been tried. I hope the independent Education Commission Layla has assembled will consider these issues further, and edge us closer to an evidence based education policy that capable of delivering for disadvantaged students.

* Dan Carr has been a teacher, school governor and education researcher, most recently at The Education Policy Institute. He is also a party member and on the board of Liberal Reform.