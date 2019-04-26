Learning about knife crime and gang violence issues facing local communities

Isabelle Parasram

Knife crime and gang wars were the reason for me taking this photo (above) in a windy parking lot in Hertfordshire. I met with Kevin who gave me the lowdown on the issues facing his community and what he’d like the Lib Dems to do about it.

Kevin has grown up in an area affected by gang violence and has managed to navigate his way around it sufficiently to have avoided much conflict and to establish a good life for himself and his family.

But he’s the exception, it seems.

Kevin isn’t a Lib Dem member or supporter (yet), but, as part of my Vice Presidency, I consider it crucial that we, as a Party, build connections within all levels of our local communities and become relevant to them before we share our politics.

If you’re interested in working with me on this or are already active in this field, please let me know so that we can be ‘joined up’ in our approach.

One thing I’ve learned since becoming Vice President is that there’s already so much great work being done in the field of diversity, but sometimes, we don’t always know who’s doing it.

*Note that Kevin has given permission for his photo to be published and that the location of our meeting was not in or near Kevin’s community.

