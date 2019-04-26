Conservatives do badly in last by-election before May 2nd

There was one council by-election yesterday, in the Belle Vue ward for Shrewsbury Town Council. This is a long-standing Labour-held ward.
The Liberal Democrats were represented by James McLeod:
Congratulations to James McLeod on officially becoming the Lib Dem candidate for Belle Vue.
Born and bred in Shropshire, James lives on Hereford Road.
Time to #DemandBetter on issues like school places, green bin charges, and council waste! pic.twitter.com/hk4o2Wxwyv
— Shrewsbury Lib Dems (@ShrewsLibDems) March 27, 2019
Here’s the result:
Belle Vue (Shropshire) result:
LAB: 47.1% (+4.1)
LDEM: 31.5% (+3.2)
CON: 11.9% (-12.3)
GRN: 5.1% (+0.6)
UKIP: 4.5% (+4.5)
Labour HOLD.https://t.co/Ud5Y73Jm21
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) April 25, 2019
Actually it was a *county* council by-election, thought there was a simultaneous town council election in the same area, no idea what the result was there.