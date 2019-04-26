Paul Walter

Conservatives do badly in last by-election before May 2nd

By | Fri 26th April 2019 - 9:05 am

There was one council by-election yesterday, in the Belle Vue ward for Shrewsbury Town Council. This is a long-standing Labour-held ward.

The Liberal Democrats were represented by James McLeod:

Here’s the result:

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.

Read more by .
This entry was posted in Local government.
Advert

One Comment

  • Chris Bertram 26th Apr '19 - 9:09am

    Actually it was a *county* council by-election, thought there was a simultaneous town council election in the same area, no idea what the result was there.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarChris Bertram 26th Apr - 9:09am
    Actually it was a *county* council by-election, thought there was a simultaneous town council election in the same area, no idea what the result was...
  • User Avatarwg 26th Apr - 9:04am
    Please, once again, can credit the average guy out on the street with some sense of reasoning. I have been opposed to UK membership of...
  • User AvatarDavid Evans 26th Apr - 9:03am
    This is all very true, but it is much easier to say than do. Lib Dems have to realise that this pernicious evil is out...
  • User AvatarRobert (Somerset) 26th Apr - 8:56am
    Well done Vince! Accept we have to do business with Trump but rolling out the red carpet and compromising the Queen is a choice. Yes,...
  • User Avatarexpats 26th Apr - 8:51am
    LDV has printed more articles/posts about destroying the Labour party and becoming the 'real' opposition party than I can remember. However, let anyone suggest doing...
  • User Avatarexpats 26th Apr - 8:45am
    For an article purporting to decry Global/Brexit conspirators it seems to accept/promote more conspiracy theories, of its own, than a Walmart bookshelf.