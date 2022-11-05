Mary Reid

Autumn Leader’s Speech

By | Sat 5th November 2022 - 3:17 pm

We missed our usual Leader’s Speech in September when conference was cancelled following the death of the Queen. So instead Ed Davey will be delivering a major speech tomorrow (Sunday 6th November) from 12.50pm.

You can watch the speech live here.

Whilst most of the speech is under wraps until tomorrow, we have had some trailers, most notably in his proposal to make it a legal right for patients to see a GP within a week.

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames, where she is still very active with the local party, and is the Hon President of Kingston Lib Dems.

One Comment

  • Tim Rogers 5th Nov '22 - 5:21pm

    Let us hope this is where we turn a corner and define a clear set of themes. Just hoping that moderate tactical voters come our way in target seats on polling day will not be enough

