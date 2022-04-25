Basic Income – sign the pledge!

I want to encourage all Liberal Democrat candidates in the local election to sign this pledge of support for trials of universal basic income (UBI). If you are a candidate in London you can sign a London-specific pledge.

This initiative is being promoted by the UBI Labs Network, one of the leading organisations campaigning for UBI in the UK.

The Liberal Democrats made UBI official party policy in 2020 and this is a great opportunity to show that party members up and down the country support UBI.

It may seem like a small thing to sign a pledge like this. After all, councils by themselves could not put such an initiative into action: they cannot raise the revenue to pay for it or change the tax code in ways that support it. So why bother?

And yet, and yet… every big journey begins with a single step.

At last year’s elections in Wales, 25 of the current 60 senedd members backed a similar pledge (and 105 candidates signed it). I was one of them.

I am sure that the strength of cross-party feeling demonstrated by this show of support played a part in the Welsh government’s decision to introduce of one of the world’s most important UBI trials to date.

And I think that strong support for these sorts of initiatives can help get the issue of UBI on the agenda and get more people behind the idea. All these small steps bring the prospect of a UK-wide Basic Income closer to becoming reality.

Financial security for everyone has never been more important, given the current cost of living crisis and the ever increasing queues at foodbanks. And Basic Income is a truly liberal policy idea that can tackle poverty and inequality.

Right now there are a number of different organisations campaigning for UBI in different ways: While the UBI Labs network lobbies locally for these pledges of support, the Basic Income Conversation tries to get people up and down the country talking about UBI, by organising small meetings with friends and family to discuss what a Basic Income is, and encouraging people to think about what they would do if they had a small regular income.

All of them, in their own way, are getting more people familiar with the idea of Basic Income and growing support for it. The Liberal Democrats are currently putting together a Basic Income policy proposal and I look forward to campaigning on that platform at the next general election campaign. In the meantime, I believe we should be supporting all these initiatives that are helping to expand awareness of Basic Income.

I hope that you agree with me and will put your name to one of these pledges.

* Jane Dodds is Leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats