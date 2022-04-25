Welcome to my day: 25 April 2022 – perhaps it doesn’t need to be so bad?

It’s always nice to see some positive news, and the re-election of Emmanuel Macron to the French Presidency yesterday was reassuringly clear cut. Mind you, given that 42% of those who voted chose such an overt friend who of Vladimir Putin, one should remain alert in terms of what happens after Macron’s second term ends, especially given the current weakness of France’s traditional “big two” political parties. But that’s a problem for another day.

Slovenia also had elections yesterday, and a political party formed only a year ago, the Freedom Movement has swept to power, defeating the outgoing Prime Minister, Janez Janša and his Social Democrats. The Party names might give the impression that this is not good news, but whilst the Social Democrats lean very much towards a Victor Orban style of politics, the Freedom Movement are social/Green liberals.

So, not a bad night for liberals across Europe.

Nearer home, Angela Rayner is apparently distracting Alexander de Pfeffel Boris Johnson by having legs. Now, whilst this sounds a bit like the thankfully discredited argument that women’s clothing choices impact on their personal safety, it also doesn’t say much for the Prime Minister. Are his “friends” really saying that he is so easily distracted by the sight of a woman’s legs, or perhaps that he is so lecherous that he can’t control his urges? And isn’t it funny how her ability to lambast him at the dispatch box doesn’t seem to rely on the existence of her legs?

It’s a big week in the Lords, with the Report stage and Third Reading of the Elections Bill to be debated, as well as ‘ping pong’ on the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill, the Building Safety Bill and the Nationality and Borders Bill. Will the noble Lords continue to reject some pretty vile policies, or will they yield to the elected House eventually? My money is on the latter, but expect the Liberal Democrat Peers to resist as long as possible.

With just ten days to go until this year’s round of local elections, Liberal Democrat candidates across the country are ratcheting up the pressure, in the face of some rather more promising circumstances than in previous years. Whether that means significant gains is hard to tell, but there’s a sense of positivity which perhaps reflects that we’re back in the game.

And finally, will news of more Fixed Penalty Notices, or worse, leak out this week? Given that most Conservative MPs seem to have determined that it’s not the behaviour of the Prime Minister that is the problem but his ability to deliver wins at election time, you do wonder if there is a principle left amongst them. Might I ask them that, if lying to the House of Commons and breaking the law is not enough to justify getting rid of him, how far does he have to go before they act? Their failure to do so make all of them complicit in his actions – they could stop him, but are seemingly too weak, or too compromised, to do anything about it.

But would his opponents rather have a wounded Prime Minister limp on a bit further…

* Mark Valladares is the Monday Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice.