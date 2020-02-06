BBC witch hunt

Embed from Getty Images

I am not keen to join in the witch trial of the BBC, which is more about giving Conservative politicians less scrutiny and destroying competition for organisations that only want to get rid of the BBC, so they can rake in more money for their shareholders.

It isn’t possible to go to jail for paying the licence fee; that is a myth, you get a fine only. However if Council Tax, which is actually quite a similar charge, is a civil offence then the licence fee should follow, but that would also result in a fine. The only difference is the lack of a criminal record.

The licence fee rate was set by the Conservative Government when it wrote the BBC’s Charter in 2016, so the BBC can’t charge what it likes. Unfortunately there is no provision to vary the charge for ability to pay or a person’s wealth. Next opportunity to amend this is the charter renewal in 2027.

Most countries have a state broadcaster. Do we want to go down the road of Russia and have it state funded via taxation but controlled by the Government?

Do we want it to be an independent commercial company left at the mercy of market forces and see it ditch its unprofitable parts to avoid going bust?

Do we wanted it to be funded by its users and therefore free of Government but answerable to the audience? I prefer this but with more freedom to raise money from other sources (currently something like 25% commercial/other income and 75% licence fee), so the licence fee rate falls instead of rises.

Salaries – I want to know how they compare to ITV, Sky, Netflix etc. I bet you get paid less at the BBC, but you won’t know as BBC is required by law to publish salaries and other companies are not. From what I can see the Chief Exec of Sky gets £16 million a year; Netflix £7.5 million a year (before bonus), ITV £3.7 million and the Director General of the BBC £450k. So at that level the BBC pays significantly less.

So what I ask is for people not to fall into the trap of those who are trying to control the debate by use of emotion to get what they want – a BBC that does the bidding of Government and is weakened so other companies can make lots more money for shareholders.

Yes, reform, but not reform for the sake of it, but to fulfil the reasons why it exists, which have moved on from “inform, educate and entertain” to those listed here:

1. To provide impartial news and information to help people understand and engage with the world around them

2. To support learning for people of all ages

3. To show the most creative, highest quality and distinctive output and services

4. To reflect, represent and serve the diverse communities of all of the United Kingdom’s nations and regions and, in doing so, support the creative economy across the United Kingdom

5. To reflect the United Kingdom, its culture and values to the world

* Lloyd Harris is a former Dacorum Borough Councillor & former East of England regional officer.