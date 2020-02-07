Paul Walter

Two Lib Dems break through onto Andover Town Council

By | Fri 7th February 2020 - 9:12 am

Many congratulations to Luigi Gregori and Robin Hughes on being elected to Andover Town Council to represent the Harroway ward.

Up until today the town councillors have represented the Andover Independents Party and the Andover Alliance, with two independent members. So, Luigi and Robin are the first Lib Dems since the last main set of elections in 2019 at least.

The by-election vote yesterday was held because two previous councillors left the council in November having failed to attend a single meeting in the six months since the last election.

Here is the result:

And here, for comparison, is the last result for Harroway ward in May 2019:

We’ll be covering the other results from last night later in the day.

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.

