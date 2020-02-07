Professor John Curtice: Revoke policy did not hurt Lib Dem popularity in election campaign

The latest excellent edition of the Journal of Liberal History deserves this extra plug.
Professor John Curtice’s nine page study of the Liberal Democrat performance in the 2019 general election is a must-read.
As one might expect, it is thoroughly based on comprehensive psephological data and the article has a long list of bibliographical references.
Prof Curtice’s basic conclusions, with my blunt paraphrasing, are:
- Backing an early election “backfired spectacularly” on the Lib Dems
- The party’s increase in support in 2019 (climaxing with the Euro elections in June) consisted of Remain voters
- Labour shifted its Brexit stance after the Euro elections and this attracted remain voters back to Labour
- “It is far from clear” that the Revoke policy was “viewed unfavourably by” pro-Remain voters
- The general election campaign itself did not go well – “one of the least successful” in the history of the party
- The cause of the reduction in the party’s popularity during the campaign was the erosion in the remain vote – 31% in July, 29% in November, 20% on polling day
- The chief cause of this erosion were Labour remain voters returning to the fold of Labour
- The Lib Dems did not gain any benefit from tactical voting or the Remain Alliance
- Our leader was unpopular
- “In practice the Liberal Democrats proved ineffective at communicating to voters anything beyond the party’s stance on Brexit. The party’s domestic programme was not so much unpopular as largely unknown”
- Labour and the Tories did manage to communicate their domestic policies beyond the Brexit issue
That’s it, really.
This is a rather superficial analysis IMO. There are a couple of problems even with this though:
1. “Revoke” was apparently not viewed unfavourably, yet a) remain votes went back to Labour, b) the party’s increase in support in 2019 came from remain voters, c) during the campaign there was an erosion in the remain vote (to 20% on polling day). I suspect these can be combined – certainly on the doorstep, leave voters were utterly turned off by Revoke, whereas it was far from impossible to sell a confirmatory vote, even to a leaver. “Is this what you voted for? Do you believe you should have the final say?”. Whereas many remain voters believed that we couldn’t simply cast aside the referendum result and were turned away from us for that reason. In other words… yes, Revoke damaged our vote.
2. Backing an early election “backfired spectacularly” on the Lib Dems. Well yes, but did we have a choice? Could we have realistically prevented a GE once the SNP were backing one in a way that would circumvent the Parliament Act (i.e. a 2/3 majority would not be required). Once it was clear a majority for a GE was in place it was a choice of backing it publicly or going into the election pleading for one not to take place. I suspect the latter wouldn’t have worked.
3. “Labour and the Tories did manage to communicate their domestic policies beyond the Brexit issue” Completely agree. It’s a perrenial problem and it comes down to how we see and position ourselves and our distinctiveness.
Julian. I have passed more or less the same comment on your no3 to Mark Pack president Equally. Why was Jo unpopular? Not in the position long enough etc? A good leader who comes across well is needed.