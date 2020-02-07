Professor John Curtice: Revoke policy did not hurt Lib Dem popularity in election campaign

Professor John Curtice’s nine page study of the Liberal Democrat performance in the 2019 general election is a must-read.

As one might expect, it is thoroughly based on comprehensive psephological data and the article has a long list of bibliographical references.

Prof Curtice’s basic conclusions, with my blunt paraphrasing, are:

Backing an early election “backfired spectacularly” on the Lib Dems

The party’s increase in support in 2019 (climaxing with the Euro elections in June) consisted of Remain voters

Labour shifted its Brexit stance after the Euro elections and this attracted remain voters back to Labour

“It is far from clear” that the Revoke policy was “viewed unfavourably by” pro-Remain voters

The general election campaign itself did not go well – “one of the least successful” in the history of the party

The cause of the reduction in the party’s popularity during the campaign was the erosion in the remain vote – 31% in July, 29% in November, 20% on polling day

The chief cause of this erosion were Labour remain voters returning to the fold of Labour

The Lib Dems did not gain any benefit from tactical voting or the Remain Alliance

Our leader was unpopular

“In practice the Liberal Democrats proved ineffective at communicating to voters anything beyond the party’s stance on Brexit. The party’s domestic programme was not so much unpopular as largely unknown”

Labour and the Tories did manage to communicate their domestic policies beyond the Brexit issue

That’s it, really.

