New Journal of Liberal History just published

The winter issue of the Journal of Liberal History has just been published. Its contents include:

‘Gambling on Brexit: the Liberal Democrat performance in the 2019 general election’ by Professor John Curtice, who has written election analyses for the Journal consistently since 2001. It won’t surprise readers of Lib Dem Voice that he concludes that the party’s decision to back an early general election was a gamble that failed spectacularly, and that the party’s campaign itself ‘proved ineffective at communicating to voters anything much beyond the party’s stance on Brexit. The party’s domestic policy programme was not so much unpopular as largely unknown.’

It may raise a few more eyebrows to hear that he thinks that the party’s stance on stopping Brexit did not cost it too many votes: ‘When the election was called, 56 per cent of Remain voters said the Liberal Democrats’ stance of stopping Brexit without a referendum made it more likely that they would vote for the party, whereas just 14 per cent stated that it made them less likely to do so’. And he also concludes that while the party did well in attracting Conservative Remainers in the south of England’, ‘there is little sign that the Liberal Democrats derived much advantage from tactical voting’.

Liberal Democrat leadership performance. Our regular comparative table updated to include Jo Swinson’s short period of leadership. Data includes the leader’s personal ratings (highest and lowest), the party’s ratings (highest and lowest), best and worst election outcomes, and numbers of MPs, MEPs, councillors and party members at the beginning and the end of their term of office. Jo may not have held the post for long, but she did succeed in boosting the party’s membership to record levels.

The ‘Mangold’s Champion’. Stephen Ridgwell tells the story of Lloyd George, the Game Laws and the campaign for rural land reform in Edwardian England – a crucial part of building the Liberal appeal for the election scheduled to take place in 1915. The article opens with a speech at the Oxford Union in November 2013: ‘upon arrival at the union building, the car in which Lloyd George was travelling was pelted with mangold wurzels and a dead pheasant was thrown at his head’. This unconventional welcome was followed by the inclusion of Welsh Rarebit and Pheasants à la Mangel Wurzel on the pre-debate dinner menu.

Birmingham, the ‘Caucus’ and the 1868 general election. Ian Cawood examines one of the consequences of the Second Reform Act, the decision to limit voters in cities to fewer votes than the number of MPs elected across the city. For the 1868 election Birmingham (and several other cities) was allocated three MPs, to be elected in a single multi-member constituency. Voters were limited to two votes each in an effort to prevent the largest party in the city winning all three seats – but it occurred to Joseph Chamberlain and the Birmingham Liberals that if they distributed Liberal voters efficiently between their three candidates they could win all of them. Thus was formed the Liberal ‘caucus’ – which not only succeeded in winning all three seats but had a major impact on the development of party organisation in the nineteenth century.

The Journal also includes a report of our fringe meeting at the autumn conference, on the Liberal Party, health policy and the origins of the NHS, and several book reviews and other items. Subscribers should have already received their copy (or it’ll be arriving soon); anyone else can purchase it via our website (www.liberalhistory.org.uk). And if you take out an annual subscription, either online or in person (£25, or £15 unwaged), you’ll get this issue and three further issues.

Finally, we’re also advertising our next speaker meeting, on the 1979 General Election. Lord David Steel, Baroness Shirley Williams and Professor Sir John Curtice will discuss the 1979 general election and its significance for British politics in general and the Liberal Party in particular. All are welcome, whether or not you subscribe to the Journal of Liberal History. It’s taking place at 7.00pm on Monday 3 February in National Liberal Club in London, following the Liberal Democrat History Group’s AGM at 6.30pm. See here for more details.

* Duncan Brack is the Editor of the Journal of Liberal History and Vice Chair of the Federal Policy Committee.