An update on our troll farmer in Aberdeenshire



Many readers have been intrigued by the post earlier this week with a message to our troll farmer in Aberdeenshire.

Over the last month of so, by the look of it, someone or some people using the same two computers or two Local Area Networks which link locally into Peterhead, Aberdeenshire, have been posting multiple comments on LDV, under multiple names from multiple invalid email addresses.

As all the email addresses have been invalid (up until yesterday), we have had no way of communicating privately with this person or persons (unknown) so hence why the message was posted.

Peterhead is, of course, a proud maritime town and all this trolling is appropriately fishy. Indeed, perhaps we have a fish farm on our hands, or a troll fishperson?

Since the message was posted on Wednesday, the Aberdeenshire troll farmer has carried on merrily feeding our trash bin.

All the comments are short and pithy, and are generally undermining the Lib Dems in a reasonably thoughtful way.

The very puzzling thing is why such comments are divided up between 28 separate names of people and 28 separate invalid email addresses. It must take quite some time to dream up so many names and invalid email addresses.

Or are there actually 28 people in Peterhead using the same laptop – and unable to correctly enter their email addresses? – perhaps they are all queuing up at the same laptop saying:

Hurry up – I want to have my turn to make a clever point to undermine the LibDems!

Yesterday, the troll farmer seemed to cotton on (maybe they are a cotton farmer?) and actually gave a valid email address for one of the commenters. So we have written politely to that address to ask for confirmation that the email address is being monitored (so we can communicate with the commenter if necessary).

UPDATE NOTE 18:16 24/1/20: The troll farmer has replied to say that people don’t use valid email addresses because they will end up with spam. But as we mention in our comments policy, we never disclose people’s email addresses. We simply use them if we need to contact commenters.



Featured post thumbnail photo attribution per Wikimedia by clicking on image above