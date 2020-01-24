Paul Walter

Dr Phillip Lee selected as Lib Dem parliamentary spokesperson for Wokingham

By | Fri 24th January 2020 - 3:00 pm

Wokingham Today reports:

DR PHILLIP LEE is to carry on his connections to Wokingham after being appointed by the local Liberal Democrats to be its parliamentary spokesperson for the year ahead.

The former MP came second to Sir John Redwood in December’s general election, seeing the party’s share of the vote soar.

He told Wokingham.today: “I was very proud to be asked to become the Wokingham LibDems parliamentary spokesman for the coming year and was delighted to accept.

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.

