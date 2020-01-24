Don’t carelessly jettison the European inheritance of the BBC in trying to modernise it (Part 2)

Part 1 can be read here.

The clinching factor for all continental Europeans from 1939 was the role of the BBC World Service during the Second World War; and the fact that the BBC World Service on medium wave could be received on car radios, and on transistors on European beaches and gardens in many of the present EU member states. The stupidest budget cut of the Coalition Government in 2011 was, in my eyes, cutting this medium wave availability, restricting the BBC World Service to local DAB+ stations, and to BBC4 at 4.00 o’clock in the morning.

Don’t underestimate the prestige and love that the impartial, objective reporting of news by the BBC (from disasters like Dunkirk to victories like El Alamein) acquired in occupied Europe, where all peoples suddenly lost freedom of speech and got 1984-like manipulated news. The BBC in 1939-’45 also hosted national exiled broadcasters in their own time slots, like Radio Orange for the Dutch. In so doing the BBC even helped establish an obstreperous French officer (marginalised in his army top brass; a political nobody) with a battlefield commission as a lowest tier general, as a pivotal figure in all French politics from 1944 until his death in 1969. The BBC thus helped form EU postwar history; ITV or Sky can’t possibly claim that.

The BBC programming and drama meantime had a huge influence on the continent; smaller national broadcasters such as those in the Benelux countries readily bought BBC programs and directly rebroadcast them or reworked them. I learned my first English from the BBC “Walter and Conny” language course around 1967. The socialist broadcaster VARA put out the Onedin Line; and the daily NTS/NOS radio and TV news readily quoted and quotes the BBC on British and international events.

The BBC has carried on the prewar role of The Times as a Dutch standard of quality journalism. The Times, often quoted before 1940, got too partial in Dutch eyes (we got to know British media better); the BBC kept its Dutch preference by its impartiality. Series like Dad’s Army, The Forsyte Saga (the 1967 BBC version), ‘Allo ‘Allo and formats like Have I got News For You and Newsnight were and are prominent on Dutch public TV. Monty Python was so popular here; John Cleese did an acclaimed string of TV commercials for our postal service, and Michael Palin has a ready-made audience for his travel stories.

Now that the American “Powers That Be” (David Halberstam’s 1979 book about Time, CBS, Washington Post, LA- & NY Times) have been cast in the “enemy, fake news” category by the Trumpians, they have also lost traction among left and right wing populists here. But those populists and isolationists hesitate denigrating the BBC, because Roger Scruton, Malcom Muggeridge and liberal cosmopolitans like Ludovic Kennedy and Isaiah Berlin got and get equal billing. If the BBC were to turn into Cumming’s parrot, many centrist, liberal and leftist Europeans intellectuals and politicians will feel abandoned and orphaned, and Boris would lose big audiences.

ITV drama series like Coronation Street, Upstairs Downstairs, Brideshead Revisited and Downton Abbey taught us about British class culture, but lifted along on the Dutch success of the older BBC drama tradition.

So if Boris Johnson wants to be influential in the continental political and social debates, he better not tinker around too much with the present-day BBC; if he does, it’s at Britain’s peril.

* Bernard Aris is a Dutch historian (university of Leiden), and Documentation assistant to the D66 parliamentary Party. He is a member of the Brussels/EU branch of the LibDems.