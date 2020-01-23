Bernard Aris

Don’t carelessly jettison the European inheritance of the BBC in trying to modernise it (Part 1)

By | Thu 23rd January 2020 - 9:46 am

I’ve just been watching the BBC Newsnight broadcast of Monday 20 January 2020, which was mainly filled with debate about what the future of the BBC could or should be in this Netflix, social media platform world we live and work in today.

I’m deeply concerned that Britain, while thinking of how to adjust to the 21st century mass- and social media landscape (and post-Brexit geopolitics), risks ignoring the inheritance of prestige, respect and exemplary performance the BBC has grown to acquire with all inhabitants of the EU.

Now that Brexit is upon us, Britain risks losing the mobilising force in the EU of its BBC broadcasts and programmes. This is just at a time that the whole gamut of its institutional ties in the EU framework (with Euratom, Erasmus, Eurojust, EMA, EU Social Fund, etc, plus the Brussels diplomatic channels and Comitology) have been cut in one great, very foolhardy swoop, only partially and years later to be replaced with special bilateral arrangements between EU and UK.

These EU branches never were important issues in the Brexit debate in 2015-’19; the only time Downing Street discussed Euratom was around the moment of triggering Article 50, when they suddenly realised that mechanism would be jettisoned too. Erasmus and EMA are mentioned in passing.  See Tim Shipman, “Fall out: A Year of Political Mayhem”, Harper Collins, London, 2018, p24, 39, 116-7; look for the other terms in the indexes of this book and his “All Out War” on the Referendum: none!

Let me fill in some personal and Dutch facts so you can see where I am coming from in this debate.

I am a 63 year old Dutch academic working in parliamentary politics (D66, the Social Liberal equivalent of the LibDems). Dutch public broadcasting is by law tasked to give news and analysis, culture and some amusement; the fundamental difference with Dutch commercial media like SBS and RTL (operating since 1992) is that public broadcasting is supposed to give qualitative programs, including niche programs (eg for Jews, Buddhists; on the arts) that commercial broadcasters aren’t wont or supposed to be broadcasting. Along with NOS, varied broadcasting associations also broadcast programs on the public net. For news and sport, those  associations long ago have joined in a common organisation, NOS. See Wikipedia’s item on the NOS remit:

…the Dutch Media Act 2008 stipulates that the NOS produce regular and frequent … public service programming, including … a full and impartial news service and coverage of parliamentary procedures and debates, as well as reporting on sporting and other national events. The NOS also acts as technical co-ordinator for the Dutch public broadcasting system as a whole. In the event of emergencies and/or the breaking of a major news story, it can assume control of the public networks in order to provide co-ordinated coverage of events in co-operation with the other members of the systems.

Whereas Dutch broadcasting is relevant mostly for the Dutch speaking people in the Benelux, due to important historical developments the BBC has quite a different position in continental European broadcasting.

Firstly the BBC’s model of a single corporations encompassing all cultural, social (etc) strands of British society was and is important for EU governments thinking how to arrange their public broadcasting. Secondly its license fee system (and the fine on non-payment) is in a similar way an established option, among others, in such arrangements. The Dutch have in 2000 integrated the fee in general taxation. Income from advertising was added in 1967 as an extra source; see Wikipedia about the complicated Dutch system.

* Bernard Aris is a Dutch historian (university of Leiden), and Documentation assistant to the D66 parliamentary Party. He is a member of the Brussels/EU branch of the LibDems.

