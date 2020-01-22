Mark Valladares

22 January 2020 – today’s press releases

  • Lib Dems launch national lobbying campaign urging Tory MPs to back WAB amendments
  • Govt must strip South Western Railway of their franchise

Lib Dems launch national lobbying campaign urging Tory MPs to back WAB amendments

The Liberal Democrats have launched a national lobbying campaign urging Conservative MP’s to “restore public faith in politics” and back amendments in the House of Commons to protect the rights of EU citizens and child refugees in the UK.

The campaign was launched after Liberal Democrats in the House of Lords handed Boris Johnson his first parliamentary defeat since the election by passing three amendments to the EU Withdrawal Bill, including on the rights of EU citizens and child refugees in the UK.

The amendments will now return to the House of Commons today. Despite No 10 confirming Conservative MPs will be whipped to overturn the defeats, Liberal Democrat Home Affairs Spokesperson Christine Jardine has penned an open letter to Conservative MPS urging them to “vote in line with commitments made in your own manifesto” and back the amendments.

Party officials are also mobilising their 100,000 strong members and supporters base by urging them to write and tweet their MPs to back the amendments.

Liberal Democrat Home Affairs Spokesperson Christine Jardine said:

EU citizens living in the UK are our friends and our families, our carers and our colleagues. But they have been living under a cloud of uncertainty ever since the referendum.

All Liberal Democrats are asking from Conservative MPs is to vote in line with commitments made in their own manifesto and protect the rights of millions of people who contribute so much to our society, our economy and our communities.

It is heart-breaking, frankly, that Conservative MPs are also expected to vote against offering sanctuary to child refugees. These are children who have been forced to flee their homes and separated from their families.

Boris Johnson talks about bringing the country together, but his approach seems designed to divide it even further. I am hoping there at least some Conservative MPs left who will search their conscience and back these amendments today.

Govt must strip South Western Railway of their franchise

Responding to the written statement from Transport Secretary Grant Shapps confirming South Western Railway franchise Is not sustainable in the long-term, Murira Wilson MP for Twickenham and Liberal Democrat Transport Spokesperson said:

South Western Railway is failing to serve passengers or the taxpayer. For too long their service has been substandard.

It’s time this Tory government took action and stripped SWR of their franchise – rather than rewarding them with a short term contract.

Liberal Democrats are calling on the Tories to act rather than more dithering and delays.

