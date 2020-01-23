The Infinite Game: Finding a just cause for the Liberal Democrats

Sustained success is attained not through obsessing with winning in the short term, but focusing on a higher purpose. That is the idea put forward by Simon Sinek in his recent book The Infinite Game, which looks at how institutions from tech companies like Apple to the founding of the United States itself were built on a just cause, a future vision for which we are willing to make sacrifices.

This is the critical challenge I believe the Liberal Democrats need to engage with now as we search for our way forward in the new political landscape. It may be useful to understand why we didn’t win another six seats or the impact of certain policy or strategy decisions. We can debate our concerns about a drift right or left, economic competence, the merits of a rejoin versus EFTA campaign, or who the next leader should be. Ultimately, though, this lacks a longer term perspective; we need to play the infinite game.

How do we stay in the game? What is our just cause?

Here are three headline thoughts I would like to put on the table that I believe we need to address.

One. We should start by workshopping out our vision for a fair, free and open society and the values model that will underpin it.

It requires us to go beyond the tactics of winning elections and Brexit to look into our liberal, social democrat and progressive souls to shape what that better country and world looks like, the change we want to see – to define our just cause.

Two. We should now devote as much energy to changing the electoral system as we have to stopping Brexit.

Our country will never realise its full potential whilst its political system is not optimised for dialogue and collaboration. The need for electoral reform is no longer about the simple matter of how we make votes count. It is about who gets access to power, whose voice is heard, what issues are tackled, social cohesion and how (if) we constructively solve our collective problems; it is, in essence, the very heart of our Liberal Democrat values of liberty, equality and community. We understand the urgency; we have the passion to lead; we need to find the right words to take our fellow citizens with us.

Three. We need to develop a radically unifying platform.

Our country is facing a series of emergencies: in housing, climate change, our education and youth services, mental health, the future of work and so many others. We already have many policies that address these issues and could offer people hope; but have we yet figured how to communicate these as a compelling and radical offer? Edward Maxfield, in an article last month, was right to question whether the Lib Dems have forgotten their roots at the expense of chasing a perceived high return segment. We urgently need to redefine ourselves as a party that can cut across divides and identities: rural/urban, geographic, income, leave/remain and demographics.

A leadership contest is not a proxy for an aspirational quest for our future direction. It will not answer questions about how we can find ways to implement our policies, how we build a vibrant base in communities and local government, and who we need to work with to deliver a society where no-one is enslaved by poverty, ignorance and conformity.

Strong, successful organisations of the type Sinek describes know what their cause and values are. It is the wrong time to be distracted by a leadership election; it should be held off for several months, possibly even until after the Autumn Conference.

We, all the members, have not just the right but the responsibility to define what kind of political movement we want to be. Then we can choose the leader for that movement.

Let’s find our bold just cause. Let’s play the infinite game.

* Doug Buist joined the Liberal Democrats in 2015. He works as a cultural marketer and is currently chair of Lambeth Liberal Democrats.