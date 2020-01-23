Embed from Getty Images

When Shelley wrote ‘If Winter comes, can Spring be far behind?’ in his celebrated poem ‘Ode To The West Wind’ there are some who speculate that he wasn’t just talking about the seasons. The late Paul Foot attempted to claim Shelley for the left in one of his many books and there is little doubt the poet was a radical voice of his time.

So taking that theme to a political interpretation, it could be argued that those of us who stand opposed to the reactionary forces of Conservatism have been through some pretty heavy weather recently.

The important question now is what does Spring look like for us?

Well, as a liberal party we have been written off many times over the years but we have survived despite the prophets of doom and I would argue that we are in a pretty good shape right now in a time when we are needed more than ever. The recent General Election, although disappointing, did see our national vote go up and with it our number of potential target seats next time. I am positive about the local elections due in May this year and am confident our Lib Dem candidates will do well.

Looking forward we have to present to the wider electorate a policy programme and image that makes us relevant to their concerns.

Our community activism is key to this, winning council seats by being local champions can help make us viable challengers for parliamentary seats, as we strive to get back to the highs of the Ashdown/Kennedy era when over 40 MPs sat in the House of Commons.

However local activism will not be enough on its own; a headline policy will also be needed and I believe that policy has to be the environment. The Liberal Democrats simply have to be the party that advocates radical change to save our planet, not just because it could be popular, without a bold plan to tackle climate change we are in deep trouble. Green policies must be right up there as we campaign for a Sustainable Liberal nation.

The alternative is a future where the seasons Shelley wrote so eloquently about look very different and where life on our planet is doomed.

* David is a member of Horsham and Crawley Liberal Democrats