Mary Reid

Safe spaces in which to comment

By | Thu 23rd January 2020 - 7:15 pm

My fellow editor, Paul Walter, has been doing some extensive work to regulate the trolls who sometimes emerge on Lib Dem Voice.

As he reminded us last week, we ask commenters to stick to just one name. You can use a pseudonym (that’s because some readers are politically restricted) but you should be consistent. We do ask for a valid email address. Recently Paul has identified a couple of individuals who each use multiple names and they have been put on permanent moderation.

We also ask you to avoid personal attacks – by all means disagree with whatever is expressed in a post or comment, but don’t make unpleasant accusations about the person who made them.

If your comment is put into moderation don’t take it personally. It will probably be because you used one of our trigger words, which in some contexts could be offensive. We editors are all volunteers with other commitments beyond Lib Dem Voice, so sometimes it takes a while before one of us is able to check through the comments sitting in the Pending file and release those that are fine.

All this is to ensure that the space below the line is safe for anyone who wishes to comment.

But whilst we have been reasonably successful in keeping the discussions civilized, we are still not attracting enough women to contribute or comment. Yesterday we published five posts – all written by men – which produced 63 comments. Not a single one of those comments was written by a woman.

And it was not much better on Tuesday, when only 9 out of 93 comments were penned by a female writer.

Now 50% of our regular editors are women, including our senior editor, Caron Lindsay, so I don’t think anyone can claim we suffer from unconscious bias.

Any thoughts – especially from women – on what we can do to attract more to these shores?

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames where she is still very active with the local party.

2 Comments

  • Paul Barker 23rd Jan '20 - 8:21pm

    I am a man but the things that put me off may put others off too.
    Length. If you are going to write long screeds, start your own Blog & link it to LDV.
    Going massively Off Topic.
    Dialogs. Person A makes a comment on the piece. Person B comments on As comment. Person A replies etc etc. To my mind this is like having a conversation in a Meeting, rather than addressing the Meeting as a whole.

