The Voice

Two very important parts of our Comments Policy

By | Sun 19th January 2020 - 6:00 pm

Yes, we have a Comments Policy, which can be found here.

There are two very important parts of it, under the section “Be who you say you are”:

  1. When entering your comment, we ask you to provide a valid email address which belongs to you. This email address will not be published and is requested in case we need to contact you. We may send a test message to the email address given, in order to check its validity. Comments submitted without the provision of a valid email address, owned by the commenter, will not be published.

  2. Be consistent in the name you give when posting a comment. Using multiple names can give a false impression that several different people hold views which in fact are all coming from yourself. Comments will be moderated if they fall foul of this.
  • Michael Beckett 19th Jan '20 - 8:13pm

    So no cheap sock puppet manipulating public perception and no automated bots or those that don’t care enough about their digital identity to reveal it. I can live with this…

  • Andrew Tampion 20th Jan '20 - 7:39am

    I suggest a third section. Full real names only: no pseudonyms.

  • Catherine Jane Crosland 20th Jan '20 - 9:33am

    Andrew, there are a number of reasons why someone might want to use a pseudonym. Perhaps they have a job that is “politically restricted”. Or if they are writing about personal experiences they may prefer the privacy of a pseudonym. I don’t see any reason why someone should not use a pseudonym if they want to. The point in this article is that everyone should just use one name, whether it is their own name or a pseudonym, and that it is not acceptable for someone to use several different names to give the impression that several different people hold a particular opinion. But I can imagine that sometimes someone who usually comments under their real name might prefer to change to a pseudonym for a particular comment – perhaps if the comment reveals something very personal- and I assume that this would be acceptable so long as there is no intention to mislead

  • Andrew Tampion 20th Jan '20 - 10:09am

    Catherine
    There may well be cases where an individual is referring to personal matters so that privacy is desirable. But those could be moderated and permitted by the editors on a case by case basis.
    I am not sure what you mean by “politically restricted” jobs. But if someone is in a job that as a matter of law or convention requires them not to comment either generally or on specific matters then they shouldn’t be commenting and hiding behind a pseudonym to do so just makes things worse.
    I am sick and tired of abusive and insulting comments by people like “Frankie”, unable or unwilling to accept that other people are legitimately entitled to hold different views on a given matter, hiding behind a pseudonym.

  • expats 20th Jan '20 - 6:03pm

    Andrew Tampion 20th Jan ’20 – 10:09am………..Catherine, I am sick and tired of abusive and insulting comments by people like “Frankie”, unable or unwilling to accept that other people are legitimately entitled to hold different views on a given matter, hiding behind a pseudonym……………..

    If you knew ‘Farnkie’s real name what difference would it make? Those who run LDV know his e-mail address so, if he goes OTT ( or you have genuine grounds to complain) they’ll deal with it.
    I have had direct correspondence with the LDV team and, if they are content with existing rules, why aren’t you? After all, me saying I’m John Smith, make no difference to my opinions or to anyone’s response to them.

  • expats 21st Jan '20 - 9:12am

    Peter Wrigley 20th Jan ’20 – 6:30pm…..

    Of course, in your world, there would have been no ‘Watergate’ nor, in fact, any ‘Whistleblowers’; what policeman, soldier, care worker, nurse, doctor or civil servant would ruin their career by using ‘the name on their birth certificate’?
    Still, perhaps, they shouldn’t worry; maybe the West Suffok NHS’s demands for fingerprints/handwriting samples, to identify the member of staff who alerted a bereathed family, are so the trust could give them an award for their action?

