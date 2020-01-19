18-19 January 2020 – the weekend’s press releases

Lib Dems launch campaign to scrap cash machine fees

The Brecon & Radnorshire Liberal Democrats have launched a campaign calling on the UK Government to provide the funding necessary to scrap transaction fees at local cash machines. With the number of bank branches across Powys dwindling, a growing number of residents are forced to reply upon Post Offices and local cash machines to access their money.

Last year Jane Dodds, then MP for Brecon & Radnorshire, led the campaign against Barclays removing vital banking services, such as cash withdrawals, from the services available through Post Office.

Now the party is leading the charge in campaigning against the new 99p transaction fee at the cash machine in Hay-on-Wye.

Jane Dodds, Leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats, said:

While big banks continue to cut support to ATM providers, it is our communities who are having to bear the brunt of these cuts through new transaction fees. This 99p fee means residents of Hay, myself included, can no longer access our own money outside of Post Office hours without having to pay for it. That’s why we’re launching our campaign calling for the UK Government to provide the funding needed to scrap these fees and ensure everyone has free access to their own money.

Cllr James Gibson-Watt, Leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats on Powys County Council, also commented:

It’s unacceptable that once again our towns and villages are being left behind and we will not stand for it. For far too long we’ve seen banks across the constituency close, drastically reducing our ability to access banking services locally. Communities like Hay-on-Wye no longer have a local bank, and, thanks to this new transaction fee, their final cash lifeline comes with a premium price tag. That’s why we’re campaigning to scrap the fee and ensure the UK Government plays in part in supporting our precious rural communities.

Responding to the Chancellor’s comments today, warning manufacturers that “there will not be alignment” with the EU after Brexit, Acting leader of the Liberal Democrats Ed Davey said:

Major industries across the country have time and again made clear that pan-European regulatory alignment has been a success in supporting the creation and retention of millions of jobs. To risk all that in favour of narrow, ideological ends is a real slap in the face. It is the height of irresponsibility for which the British public will be forced to pay. Liberal Democrats will continue to oppose Brexit and hold this shambles of a Government to account. The Chancellor must take the blinkers off and pay attention to industry.

Responding to reports that Boris Johnson is considering relocating the House of Lords to the north of England, Liberal Democrat Spokesperson for Constitutional Relations Wendy Chamberlain said: