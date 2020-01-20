Labour, Starmer and Stalinism

The Labour Party leadership election is underway, with Keir Starmer the current front runner. This particular election is the first where candidates require not just nominations from their fellow MPs but also constituency parties, trade union and other affiliated bodies. The nomination process has already demonstrated that Stalinist political practice is alive and well in the ‘people’s party’ with the UK’s largest union, Unison, backing Starmer without any consultation with its membership. Transport union TSSA have proudly announced that they will give their members a say but only offer a choice between two candidates, Sir Keir and Rebecca Long Bailey. Finally, the influential pro-Corbyn pressure group Momentum polled their supporters but only gave them the option of saying yes or no to their steering committees recommendation of Long Bailey. Unsurprisingly they got the answer they wanted!

All this suggests that whoever eventually wins may have a questionable mandate. Of course that won’t be a first, Ed Miliband won the contest in 2010 with the help of union votes, after coming second to his brother amongst the MPs and individual members – something that dogged him for his entire period in office. Interestingly, this time around the union barons seem split with Unite’s Len McCluskey almost certain to back Long Bailey, Unison’s Dave Prentis has already declared for Starmer and Tim Roache’s GMB are widely predicted to back Lisa Nandy. Which candidate wins matters because there are essentially two Labour Party’s, the Corbynite left who are currently in control and the more moderate wing, that traditionally enjoyed a majority, now in exile. This is a battle for the soul of the party and I wouldn’t like to predict how it will finally play out. However, as Liberals we have nothing to fear whichever candidate eventually wins. Our forthcoming leadership election will in contrast be a wholly democratic affair based on one member one vote. Our future is bright and I firmly believe that we will continue to build support for the vision set out by Liberal Democrats regardless of who leads Labour.

However we do need to make a pitch to those voters who in the past have looked to Labour and more recently have viewed it as too extreme. Under Corbyn the composition of the Labour Party changed with the far left tolerated or even encouraged in a manner that harked back to the 1980s when groups like Militant operated openly within its ranks. I am surprised that we as Liberal Democrats have not focused more on this issue. Former Communist Party members who have not renounced their political philosophy acted as advisers in the Labour leader’s office whilst Trotskyist groups such as Socialist Action and the Alliance For Workers Liberty openly operate within the party. Labour’s half a million members have taken them further left than the likes of Tony Benn could have dreamed of and certain trade unions have helped that process along. I have previously written about the deeply authoritarian strand that runs through the Labour and trade union movement. As we start to plan our future strategy we must always bear in mind our unique place in British politics as a progressive, centre left, liberal force.

* David is a member of Horsham and Crawley Liberal Democrats