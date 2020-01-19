It’s Johnson’s responsibility – hold him to account!

Today, for the first time since this debacle began all the way back in 2016 we find ourselves with an odd sense of certainty.

For better or (definitely) for worse, at the end of January the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland will be leaving the European Union under a majority Conservative and unionist Government, headed by Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson (yes this is his actual full name to those who aren’t aware).

This may not be the certainty we ever wanted but there is an odd sense of relief in it; sort of like that feeling when you finally hit rock bottom and realise nothing could be worse.

So… what now?

Now we play the long game. Johnson (I refuse to call him Boris) will try to brush Brexit under the proverbial rug; we CANNOT allow that to happen.

We must learn from Farage and his peons.

We must be loud.

We must be brash.

We must make ourselves heard, amplify our voice by any means necessary, utilise the ability of social media to spread a narrative and force the British media to notice us. Only, unlike Farage, we will do so in pursuit of the truth, not closed minded petty nationalism for the benefit of tax dodgers.

We cannot allow Johnson to escape his creation, his mistake, his Brexit.

All of this is his fault, him and Farage.

They stole our future. My Future. They must pay for it. Them and the entire rotten Conservative party that would fiddle as London burns.

When historians look back on Britain’s entry into the 3rd decade of the 21st Century they must not see us as giving up. We cannot give up. We must not give up. We are on the right side of history, they are not, never forget that.

* Thomas Hague is a Sheffield Hallam University student currently on work placement with Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust. He has been a full member of the Party since November 2016