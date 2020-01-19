Thomas Hague

It’s Johnson’s responsibility – hold him to account!

By | Sun 19th January 2020 - 4:30 pm

Today, for the first time since this debacle began all the way back in 2016 we find ourselves with an odd sense of certainty.

For better or (definitely) for worse, at the end of January the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland will be leaving the European Union under a majority Conservative and unionist Government, headed by Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson (yes this is his actual full name to those who aren’t aware).

This may not be the certainty we ever wanted but there is an odd sense of relief in it; sort of like that feeling when you finally hit rock bottom and realise nothing could be worse.

So… what now?

Now we play the long game. Johnson (I refuse to call him Boris) will try to brush Brexit under the proverbial rug; we CANNOT allow that to happen.

We must learn from Farage and his peons.

We must be loud.

We must be brash.

We must make ourselves heard, amplify our voice by any means necessary, utilise the ability of social media to spread a narrative and force the British media to notice us. Only, unlike Farage, we will do so in pursuit of the truth, not closed minded petty nationalism for the benefit of tax dodgers.

We cannot allow Johnson to escape his creation, his mistake, his Brexit.

All of this is his fault, him and Farage.

They stole our future. My Future. They must pay for it. Them and the entire rotten Conservative party that would fiddle as London burns.

When historians look back on Britain’s entry into the 3rd decade of the 21st Century they must not see us as giving up. We cannot give up. We must not give up. We are on the right side of history, they are not, never forget that.

* Thomas Hague is a Sheffield Hallam University student currently on work placement with Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust. He has been a full member of the Party since November 2016

4 Comments

  • Peter Martin 19th Jan '20 - 6:27pm

    “We are on the right side of history………”

    It seems rather premature to be saying this – unless you have a tried and tested fully functional crystal ball. Who’s going to win the Grand National this year?

    The survival of the EU itself is not a given. It’s Achilles heel is the workings of the euro. Emmanuel Macron has suggested that the euro may cease to exist. If it does it will probably take down the EU too.

    https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-germany-france-macron/euro-may-not-exist-in-10-years-frances-macron-says-idUSKBN14U2HW

  • frankie 19th Jan '20 - 6:56pm

    We shall see Peter your own personal test is the future of Sunderland, not looking good is it. The other Brexi’s and Lexi’s have their Sunderlands, for some it is the assurances they made that major manufactures would stay, others that their little villages would prosper, it really isn’t looking good for any of them, bless just bless.

  • Frank West 20th Jan '20 - 8:07am

    Voters were warned by George Osborne about the effects of Brexit on public spending and some parts of the Conservative party have put forward the notion that Britain will only work if lean and mean (income tax and welfare trending towards zero), so it will be interesting to see how Boris squares the circle of his spending promises with the reality of a declining national income and rabid calls for radical tax reduction from his inner circle. Throw in some extreme immigration policies and the LibDem’s will have an excess of things to leap up and down about but what happens if the overall effect is positive for the majority of the country (low taxes, stringent immigration, even better NHS, etc) and any alternative policies are then trashed in the media because they will mean putting taxes back up?

  • Peter Sinclair 20th Jan '20 - 1:26pm

    It seems a bit hard to blame everything on Boris and Farage. People have disliked the EU for as long as it has existed. All Boris did was capture the majority vote needed to deliver the referendum result. He did that rather well, beating this party by more than ten million votes.

    Whose fault was that?

