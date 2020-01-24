+++Anton Georgiou wins big in Brent!

Many congratulations to Anton Georgiou and his team on a stunning by-election win in Alperton ward, Brent!

Anton achieved a stonking 29.5% swing to the Lib Dems, to grab the seat from Labour.

Siobhan Benita, our London Mayoral candidate, campaigned strongly with Anton – this is a great boost for her campaign for London.



Acting party co-leader, Ed Davey also helped Anton and tweeted early this morning:



Wow! Fantastic @LibDems win by the brilliant @anton_georgiou & a fab @BrentLD team in #Alperton Huge congrats – & what a boost for @SiobhanBenita So impressed by Anton when I visited – his hard work & determination . It was a tough ask but you did it! Thank you 🙏 pic.twitter.com/G0Wh3a1ydV — Ed Davey MP 🔶 (@EdwardJDavey) January 24, 2020



Here’s the official ward result from Brent Council’s Twitter feed:

And here’s a comparison to the last vote share from Britain Elects:



Alperton (Brent) result: LDEM: 39.7% (+29.5)

LAB: 30.5% (-25.6)

CON: 21.0% (-2.5)

GRN: 8.7% (-1.4) Liberal Democrat GAIN from Labour. — Britain Elects (@britainelects) January 24, 2020



Andrew Teale on Britain Elects provides an excellent write-up of the background to the four by-elections yesterday in Brent, including this snapshot of the past figures for Alperton ward elections:

Alperton

Parliamentary constituency: Brent North

London Assembly constituency: Brent and Harrow

ONS Travel to Work Area: London

Postcode districts: HA0, NW10 Anton Georgiou (LD)

Chetan Harpale (Lab)

Andrew Linnie (Grn)

Harmit Vyas (C) May 2018 result Lab 3185/3174/2961 C 1337/1162/1026 LD 582/500/362 Grn 577

May 2014 result Lab 2370/2309/2305 LD 1691/1669/1553 C 612/506/452 Grn 325

May 2010 result LD 2608/2599/2115 Lab 2594/2206/1970 C 970/905/830 Grn 266/230/190 Ind 123

May 2006 result LD 1624/1560/1481 Lab 1126/1061/1033 C 790/699/645 Grn 151

May 2002 result LD 1623/1553/1522 Lab 991/944/857 C 432/392/381

The rest of yesterday’s by-election results will follow later today.