+++Anton Georgiou wins big in Brent!

By | Fri 24th January 2020 - 9:04 am


Many congratulations to Anton Georgiou and his team on a stunning by-election win in Alperton ward, Brent!

Anton achieved a stonking 29.5% swing to the Lib Dems, to grab the seat from Labour.

Siobhan Benita, our London Mayoral candidate, campaigned strongly with Anton – this is a great boost for her campaign for London.

Acting party co-leader, Ed Davey also helped Anton and tweeted early this morning:


Here’s the official ward result from Brent Council’s Twitter feed:

And here’s a comparison to the last vote share from Britain Elects:


Andrew Teale on Britain Elects provides an excellent write-up of the background to the four by-elections yesterday in Brent, including this snapshot of the past figures for Alperton ward elections:

Alperton
Parliamentary constituency: Brent North
London Assembly constituency: Brent and Harrow
ONS Travel to Work Area: London
Postcode districts: HA0, NW10

Anton Georgiou (LD)
Chetan Harpale (Lab)
Andrew Linnie (Grn)
Harmit Vyas (C)

May 2018 result Lab 3185/3174/2961 C 1337/1162/1026 LD 582/500/362 Grn 577
May 2014 result Lab 2370/2309/2305 LD 1691/1669/1553 C 612/506/452 Grn 325
May 2010 result LD 2608/2599/2115 Lab 2594/2206/1970 C 970/905/830 Grn 266/230/190 Ind 123
May 2006 result LD 1624/1560/1481 Lab 1126/1061/1033 C 790/699/645 Grn 151
May 2002 result LD 1623/1553/1522 Lab 991/944/857 C 432/392/381

The rest of yesterday’s by-election results will follow later today.

4 Comments

  • John Marriott 24th Jan '20 - 9:18am

    Georgiou, hey? No relation to Cat Stevens, by any chance? Or should I say Yusuf Islam, to give him his present name?

    Well done, sir. I guess that morning really has finally broken in Brent! It certainly is a ‘Wild World’ at the moment. We could certainly do with that ‘Peace Train’.

  • tonyhill 24th Jan '20 - 9:42am

    Was this the late Mike Harskin’s ward?

  • malc 24th Jan '20 - 10:20am

    I’ve seen 3 results from Brent so far, one excellent win for the Lib Dems as noted above and two Labour holds. However, the Labour holds hide the fact that there has been a significant drop in their share of the vote, large swings to the Tories in both of them.

