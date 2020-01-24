+++Anton Georgiou wins big in Brent!

WE DID IT. #Anton4Alperton pic.twitter.com/aEdvFiFtLE
— Anton Georgiou 🔶 (@anton_georgiou) January 24, 2020
Anton achieved a stonking 29.5% swing to the Lib Dems, to grab the seat from Labour.
Siobhan Benita, our London Mayoral candidate, campaigned strongly with Anton – this is a great boost for her campaign for London.
Acting party co-leader, Ed Davey also helped Anton and tweeted early this morning:
Wow!
Fantastic @LibDems win by the brilliant @anton_georgiou & a fab @BrentLD team in #Alperton
Huge congrats – & what a boost for @SiobhanBenita
So impressed by Anton when I visited – his hard work & determination .
It was a tough ask but you did it! Thank you 🙏 pic.twitter.com/G0Wh3a1ydV
— Ed Davey MP 🔶 (@EdwardJDavey) January 24, 2020
And here’s a comparison to the last vote share from Britain Elects:
Alperton (Brent) result:
LDEM: 39.7% (+29.5)
LAB: 30.5% (-25.6)
CON: 21.0% (-2.5)
GRN: 8.7% (-1.4)
Liberal Democrat GAIN from Labour.
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) January 24, 2020
Andrew Teale on Britain Elects provides an excellent write-up of the background to the four by-elections yesterday in Brent, including this snapshot of the past figures for Alperton ward elections:
Alperton
Parliamentary constituency: Brent North
London Assembly constituency: Brent and Harrow
ONS Travel to Work Area: London
Postcode districts: HA0, NW10
Anton Georgiou (LD)
Chetan Harpale (Lab)
Andrew Linnie (Grn)
Harmit Vyas (C)
May 2018 result Lab 3185/3174/2961 C 1337/1162/1026 LD 582/500/362 Grn 577
May 2014 result Lab 2370/2309/2305 LD 1691/1669/1553 C 612/506/452 Grn 325
May 2010 result LD 2608/2599/2115 Lab 2594/2206/1970 C 970/905/830 Grn 266/230/190 Ind 123
May 2006 result LD 1624/1560/1481 Lab 1126/1061/1033 C 790/699/645 Grn 151
May 2002 result LD 1623/1553/1522 Lab 991/944/857 C 432/392/381
The rest of yesterday’s by-election results will follow later today.
Georgiou, hey? No relation to Cat Stevens, by any chance? Or should I say Yusuf Islam, to give him his present name?
Well done, sir. I guess that morning really has finally broken in Brent! It certainly is a ‘Wild World’ at the moment. We could certainly do with that ‘Peace Train’.
Was this the late Mike Harskin’s ward?
tonyhill
According to Wikipedia, yes.
I’ve seen 3 results from Brent so far, one excellent win for the Lib Dems as noted above and two Labour holds. However, the Labour holds hide the fact that there has been a significant drop in their share of the vote, large swings to the Tories in both of them.