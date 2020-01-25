What’s being debated in our members’ forum this week?

LibDemVoice has two parallel sites. The first is our public blog, the thing you’re reading now. The second is our private members’ forum, which only current Lib Dem members can access.

If you’re a member and want to chat with fellow party members about any issue that’s on your mind, then why not sign up? In addition, you’ll be included in our regular surveys’ of party members’ views.

Here’s some of the most active discussions this past 10 days:

The leadership election timetable

Violent crime

The influence of drugs on acquisitive crime

Thoughts on why we did not win the argument in the General Election campaign

Women’s Equality party

Local government by-elections 2020

Why not join in the debate and share your views? (But please remember to stick to our comment policy — and that no forum is ever 100% private!)

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.