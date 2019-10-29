Paul Walter

Professor John Curtice predicts big gains for Lib Dems in 12th December election

By | Tue 29th October 2019 - 9:46 pm

From LBC:

The UK’s leading election expert Sir John Curtice told LBC he expects parties other than the two major ones to have a record number of MPs in the upcoming General Election.

The UK is expected to go to the polls on 12th December after Jeremy Corbyn told Labour MPs to back Boris Johnson’s proposal for an early General Election.

Sir John is the man who predicted Brexit and has been in charge of the accurate exit polls in the recent elections in 2015 and 2017.

And speaking to Shelagh Fogarty, he gave a surprising prediction of what we can expect.

He said: “I think the safest prediction is that we will have a record number of non-Conservative and non-Labour MPs in this parliament.

“The SNP look set to win the vast majority of seats in Scotland. The Liberal Democrats given their position in the polls should do extremely well. We expect Caroline Lucas and the Green Party to hang on to her seat.

“We could have more than 100 MPs that do not belong to either of the other two parties”

You can read the full article here.

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

4 Comments

  • Paul Barker 29th Oct '19 - 10:07pm

    Curtice is hardly going out on a limb, the betting markets are already predicting well over 100.
    Can we break on through this time ?
    We can only try.

  • William Crossman 29th Oct '19 - 10:25pm

    So pleased to see Stephen Lloyd free from his 2017 pledge and now able to join the campaign to stop Brexit. I really hope he’s the Eastbourne candidate.

  • Lee_Thacker 29th Oct '19 - 10:40pm

    50 SNP, 18 NI, 3 PC and 1 Green leaves 29 for us if there are going to more than 101 non-Tory/Labour MPs.

  • Martin Frost 29th Oct '19 - 11:30pm

    The most likely result of the forthcoming general election is a Tory majority, potentially a really big one. The Lib Dems, SNP and now Labour were spooked and have become willing instruments of Dominic Cummings master plan for the hardest possible Brexit.

    A lib Dem surge that will sweep the country? A handful of extra seats at best.

    Terrible decision to call an election now . Those who voted Remain have been betrayed and for what?

    I hope that I am wrong in my analysis but I fear the worst.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarMartin Frost 29th Oct - 11:30pm
    The most likely result of the forthcoming general election is a Tory majority, potentially a really big one. The Lib Dems, SNP and now Labour...
  • User AvatarHywel 29th Oct - 11:24pm
    Well @Paul Holmes. I guess we'll soon know :-)
  • User AvatarLee_Thacker 29th Oct - 10:40pm
    50 SNP, 18 NI, 3 PC and 1 Green leaves 29 for us if there are going to more than 101 non-Tory/Labour MPs.
  • User AvatarJohn Marriott 29th Oct - 10:30pm
    This could prove to be one of the dirtiest most vicious General Elections in living memory. Where I live there will be only one result...
  • User AvatarWilliam Crossman 29th Oct - 10:25pm
    So pleased to see Stephen Lloyd free from his 2017 pledge and now able to join the campaign to stop Brexit. I really hope he's...
  • User AvatarPaul Barker 29th Oct - 10:07pm
    Curtice is hardly going out on a limb, the betting markets are already predicting well over 100. Can we break on through this time ?...
Sat 2nd Nov 2019
10:00
East of England Regional Conference 2019
Mon 4th Nov 2019
19:00
Oswestry Libdem Pint
Sat 9th Nov 2019
09:30
Spalding Coffee Break
Thu 14th Nov 2019
Neath Port Talbot, Rhos by-election
Sat 23rd Nov 2019
00:30
Connect training
10:00
Lincolnshire Federation of Liberal Democrats AGM