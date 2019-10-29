Professor John Curtice predicts big gains for Lib Dems in 12th December election

The UK’s leading election expert Sir John Curtice told LBC he expects parties other than the two major ones to have a record number of MPs in the upcoming General Election.
The UK is expected to go to the polls on 12th December after Jeremy Corbyn told Labour MPs to back Boris Johnson’s proposal for an early General Election.
Sir John is the man who predicted Brexit and has been in charge of the accurate exit polls in the recent elections in 2015 and 2017.
And speaking to Shelagh Fogarty, he gave a surprising prediction of what we can expect.
He said: “I think the safest prediction is that we will have a record number of non-Conservative and non-Labour MPs in this parliament.
“The SNP look set to win the vast majority of seats in Scotland. The Liberal Democrats given their position in the polls should do extremely well. We expect Caroline Lucas and the Green Party to hang on to her seat.
“We could have more than 100 MPs that do not belong to either of the other two parties”
* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.
Curtice is hardly going out on a limb, the betting markets are already predicting well over 100.
Can we break on through this time ?
We can only try.
So pleased to see Stephen Lloyd free from his 2017 pledge and now able to join the campaign to stop Brexit. I really hope he’s the Eastbourne candidate.
50 SNP, 18 NI, 3 PC and 1 Green leaves 29 for us if there are going to more than 101 non-Tory/Labour MPs.
The most likely result of the forthcoming general election is a Tory majority, potentially a really big one. The Lib Dems, SNP and now Labour were spooked and have become willing instruments of Dominic Cummings master plan for the hardest possible Brexit.
A lib Dem surge that will sweep the country? A handful of extra seats at best.
Terrible decision to call an election now . Those who voted Remain have been betrayed and for what?
I hope that I am wrong in my analysis but I fear the worst.