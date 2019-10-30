Caron Lindsay

Jo on Today: This election is the chance to stop Brexit and deliver a positive, liberal future

By | Wed 30th October 2019 - 7:44 am

Jo Swinson gave her first interview of the election campaign to the Radio 4 Today programme.

She said that neither Jeremy Corbyn nor Boris Johnson were fit to lead the country. Brexit would damage our public services and our economy and people now have the opportunity to stop it and the way to do that is to vote for the Liberal Democrats.

She highlighted how we are winning all over the country in places which voted to remain and to leave. In May we beat both Conservatives and Labour. She says that Leave voters respect the fact that we stand up for what we believe in.

She said that hundreds of seats are within range for us, even those with massive majorities. She pointed out that in 2015, the SNP overturned massive Labour majorities.

Both Labour and Conservative parties are offering different versions of Brexit while the Lib Dems offer a positive, liberal vision for the country.

I’ve known Jo for 15 years now, and I’ve seen how she is by nature a very collaborative person. She has always worked across parties. I remember catching up with her in her Westminster office just after she became a minister.  While we chatted, she signed a huge pile of letters to every MP saying that her door was open to them, writing personal messages on many of them. Her first instinct was to reach out across Parliament – even though by that stage the atmosphere there was deeply tribal.

She is a generous spirited, open, compassionate person and these are the values she would bring to the office of Prime Minister. We need someone with the skills and attitude to bring the country together. Jo is that person. She is the Prime Minister we need right now.

The segment started with a report from Cheltenham, highlighting the threat we pose to the Conservatives in these areas. One voter said that he would vote for whoever would resolve Brexit quickest. Well that has to be us. Labour and Tories would have us spend the 2020s renegotiating trade deals and facing the possibility of a no deal cliff edge at the end of the transition period with the EU at t he end of 2020.

Let’s get out there and make that happen. It’s going to be cold, it’s going to be dark, but we have a positive message that we all believe in with all our hearts and can feel very confident taking to people’s doorsteps.

 

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in News and Op-eds.
Advert

One Comment

  • Bill le Breton 30th Oct '19 - 8:49am

    Jo connects well with people and is already connecting.

    Also we have a neat slogan Stop Brexit, which can work with Stop Brexit for … (add prosperity and fair taxes and better services and better NHS to save Blogton’s bus service ) so our comms are straightforward and easily ‘localised’.

    We can expect a high volume of electronic collateral from HQ. But are we free and able and guided in its use?

    Our target audience is steeped in communicating electronically.

    Surely, once a day, every Lib Dem that wants to make a difference can ping to their address books on each of their platforms a message, a cartoon, a photo, something personal and local.

    Sometimes political forums remind me of badly organised committee rooms on election day. Crowded and chatty and warm. Good committee rooms have no-one in them. People returning are spun round immediately with another task, paired up or teamed up and kicked out of the door before they know what’s happened to them.

    Be busy. Demand a job. Get on with making our own wall of Lib Dem communication and connection.

    Have fun and win.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

This post has pre moderation enabled, please be patient whilst waiting for it to be manually reviewed. Liberal Democrat Voice is made up of volunteers who keep the site running in their free time.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarTom Harney 30th Oct - 8:36am
    There is, perhaps it is correct to say was, a need for an integrated approach to all of the problems which face us as a...
  • User AvatarRichard Underhill 30th Oct - 8:25am
    Who will be standing in South Cambridgeshire? Weather forecast: UK December averages max temp 6.7C Min temp 1.1C 11 air frosts 15 days with 1mm...
  • User AvatarJayne Mansfield 30th Oct - 8:08am
    @ Bill Le Breton, Well one politician, Boris Johnson has used it to his advantage. This in one remainer who will probably for the first...
  • User AvatarArnold Kiel 30th Oct - 7:58am
    I am hopeful about Farage. EU-bashing and Brexit were his vehicles to personal prominence and enrichment which he cannot lose. A pact with the Tories...
  • User AvatarJayne Mansfield 30th Oct - 7:28am
    @ Tom Harney, I would lay a bet that Farage will form some sort of pact in some constituencies to get Brexit over the line....
  • User AvatarBill le Breton 30th Oct - 7:28am
    Jayne the idea of the Fixed Term Parliament was not to 'prevent politicians calling elections at times to suit themselves?' It was to remove the...
Sat 2nd Nov 2019
10:00
East of England Regional Conference 2019
Mon 4th Nov 2019
19:00
Oswestry Libdem Pint
Sat 9th Nov 2019
09:30
Spalding Coffee Break
Thu 14th Nov 2019
Neath Port Talbot, Rhos by-election
Sat 23rd Nov 2019
00:30
Connect training
10:00
Lincolnshire Federation of Liberal Democrats AGM