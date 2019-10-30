Fortune favours the bold



And so we head into an election campaign as ‘the goose is getting fat’ and Brenda from Bristol boards up her front door to keep out invading journalists.

We’ve whirled around and around the entire gamut of constitutional and Brexit permutations many times, and so we end up with a general election when the Rubic’s Cube of parliamentary arithmetic will be re-spun. Then the whole darn thing will start again.

It is somewhat forbidding to face the prospect of knocking on doors in the ‘deep mid-winter’.

Even carol singers get cold-shouldered as they try to spread Christmas spirit.

I’m now going to go into my natural old codger mode to say that I can’t remember anything like the current crisis for a long time.

You have to go back to 1974 and the extraordinary events of the “Three day week”, with power cuts and the TV going off air at 10.30pm to save power. That’s about the only precedent I can remember like this.

But I am extraordinarily emboldened as a Liberal Democrat. PM Johnson is a right wing disaster. Jeremy Corbyn just isn’t up to any form of leadership.

But in Jo Swinson we have an extraordinarily strong and resourceful leader.

The events of the last week have underlined that.

Jo seized the initiative by tabling a bill to amend the FTPA. By doing so she played a blinder. In loose chess terms, she moved Johnson and Corbyn into “check”. By doing so, events then flowed that forced Johnson to accept the EU’s three month Brexit extension and abandon his EU Withdrawal bill.

That was quite an exceptional turn of events.

Imagine if, as could have easily been the case, Johnson was going into an election as the victorious PM who took us out of the EU, and the Liberal Democrats no longer had the cachet of being the only UK-wide party promising to revoke Article 50 if we are elected as the government.

It would certainly be an altogether different scenario than the one we are facing.

Instead, we stand up to a PM Johnson who is in a weakened position. He didn’t take the UK out of the EU as he said over 35 times that he would. He is presiding over the melting down of ‘hundred of thousands’ of now obsolete commemorative “31st October” 50 pence coins. And he has not died in a ditch.

We have everything to play for!

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.