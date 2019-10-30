Paul Walter

Stephen Lloyd MP intends to stand for the Lib Dems in Eastbourne

By | Wed 30th October 2019 - 10:30 am

Stephen Lloyd MP has posted a YouTube video for his Eastbourne constituents. In it, he says that he has kept his word and voted for a EU exit withdrawal bill four times in parliament. He adds that, now he has done that, the slate is wiped clean with the forthcoming general election, so he will now be a ‘full throated’ “remainer”. He states that intends to stand in Eastbourne as the Liberal Democrat candidate.

This now means that there are 20 Liberal Democrat MPs in the House of Commons.

Here is Stephen’s video:

And here Layla Moran welcomes Stephen back to the Liberal Democrat parliamentary fold:

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

This post has pre moderation enabled, please be patient whilst waiting for it to be manually reviewed. Liberal Democrat Voice is made up of volunteers who keep the site running in their free time.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarBill le Breton 30th Oct - 11:29am
    Having read a lot of stuff on here in the last 24 hours, it is obvious that the first job of the campaign is to...
  • User AvatarJane Ann Liston 30th Oct - 11:27am
    No responsible leader would want to make an irreversible change to their country with nearly half of the population opposed to it, especially if (a)...
  • User AvatarGlenn 30th Oct - 11:22am
    John Marriot The revoke stance might boost the Lib Dem vote temorarily, but there are is no chance of the Lib Dems actually winning the...
  • User Avatarnigel hunter 30th Oct - 11:21am
    They are not bothered about the best deal for the country and its people, only power for themselves and their backers .
  • User AvatarKatharine Pindar 30th Oct - 11:04am
    Yes, the most realistic chance of stopping Brexit is through another referendum. In our campaigning, therefore, we should surely emphasise that we have always supported...
  • User AvatarRichard S 30th Oct - 10:59am
    A lot of people say Scotland wishes to become independent and rejoin the EU, as a result of Brexit. It's true that in the month...
Sat 2nd Nov 2019
10:00
East of England Regional Conference 2019
Mon 4th Nov 2019
19:00
Oswestry Libdem Pint
Sat 9th Nov 2019
09:30
Spalding Coffee Break
Thu 14th Nov 2019
Neath Port Talbot, Rhos by-election
Sat 23rd Nov 2019
00:30
Connect training
10:00
Lincolnshire Federation of Liberal Democrats AGM