+++MPs back 12th December General Election

Boris Johnson’s wish for a general election on 12 December looks set to be granted after MPs voted in favour of it by 438 to 20; a majority of 418.
The prime minister had already defeated an attempt to change the date to 9 December – the only serious opposition remaining to his proposal – and the bill that seeks to implement a 12 December general election will now pass to the Lords, who are expected to wave it through.
Jo Swinson commented:
This general election will decide the future of our country for generations. It is our best chance to elect a government to stop Brexit.
The Liberal Democrats are the strongest party of Remain and will be standing on a manifesto to stop Brexit by revoking article 50.
This country deserves better than Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn and I am excited to take our positive, pro-European, liberal vision to the country as the Liberal Democrat candidate for prime minister.
How did the 9th get lost?
438 to 20 was the vote at third reading.
December 12 may appear symbolic to Boris and to the Daily Telegraph editor.
What happened about votes at 16.
One Labour MP from Cardiff said that Scotland and Wales have 16, 17 year old voters already on the register and he would not mind if the register is incomplete! so that such people could vote.
Who wrote the amendment? Labour?