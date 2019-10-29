+++MPs back 12th December General Election

From Guardian Live:

Boris Johnson’s wish for a general election on 12 December looks set to be granted after MPs voted in favour of it by 438 to 20; a majority of 418. The prime minister had already defeated an attempt to change the date to 9 December – the only serious opposition remaining to his proposal – and the bill that seeks to implement a 12 December general election will now pass to the Lords, who are expected to wave it through.

Jo Swinson commented:

This general election will decide the future of our country for generations. It is our best chance to elect a government to stop Brexit.

The Liberal Democrats are the strongest party of Remain and will be standing on a manifesto to stop Brexit by revoking article 50.

This country deserves better than Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn and I am excited to take our positive, pro-European, liberal vision to the country as the Liberal Democrat candidate for prime minister.