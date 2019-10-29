+++Heidi Allen MP to stand down at the election, citing “nastiness and intimidation”

The Liberal Democrat MP Heidi Allen will not stand at the next general election, citing the “nastiness and intimidation” she has endured as a politician as being behind her decision to quit.
The former Tory, who defected to Change UK before joining the Lib Dems on 7 October, said in a letter to her constituents in South Cambridgeshire: “I am exhausted by the invasion into my privacy and the nastiness and intimidation that has become commonplace. Nobody in any job should have to put up with threats, aggressive emails, being shouted at in the street, sworn at on social media, nor have to install panic alarms at home.
* News Meerkat - keeping a look-out for Liberal Democrat news. Meerkat photo by Paul Walter