Caron Lindsay

Biscuits in Brecon….

By | Sat 13th July 2019 - 8:07 pm

This weekend, Liberal Democrats have been flocking to help Jane Dodds win Brecon and Radnorshire for the Liberal Democrats.

This time next week, I’ll be there. I am so excited because I have never been out of Cardiff before and I’m so looking forward to seeing more of Wales.

Here are just some of the people who have been helping.

Cambridge PPC Rod Cantrill said:

Great to be back again in Brecon with two car loads of activists from Cambridge door knocking for Jane Dodds on the Brecon Ro(a)d trip!

Alex Cole-Hamilton’s wife Gill may well be annoyed that they decided a long time ago to go to Wales for their Summer holiday. Alex made his second trip today and found two more Lib Dem parliamentarians to play with:

And he revealed that he has some family history in the area.

Amid reports of copious supplies of cake, Lib Dem Friends of Biscuits hit back in style:

And Dominic Buxton gives us a glimpse of how gorgeous it is there:

I don’t see any canvassing going on here…

This lot are actually out doing some work though….

And a team from London take up poetry.

The West Midlands showed up too

We can’t have too many Janes in Parliament..

And it seems Jane Dodds’ campaign is very visible

 

Everyone is smiling and having fun as well as working hard. Going to a by-election gives you the chance to see the Lib Dem campaigning machine at its best and there’s a great feeling of camaraderie and of the party coming together to win.

If you can go at any point between now and August 1st, please do. Every leaflet delivered, every door knocked on, really matters.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

