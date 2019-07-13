Biscuits in Brecon….

This weekend, Liberal Democrats have been flocking to help Jane Dodds win Brecon and Radnorshire for the Liberal Democrats.

This time next week, I’ll be there. I am so excited because I have never been out of Cardiff before and I’m so looking forward to seeing more of Wales.

Here are just some of the people who have been helping.

Cambridge PPC Rod Cantrill said:

Great to be back again in Brecon with two car loads of activists from Cambridge door knocking for Jane Dodds on the Brecon Ro(a)d trip!

Alex Cole-Hamilton’s wife Gill may well be annoyed that they decided a long time ago to go to Wales for their Summer holiday. Alex made his second trip today and found two more Lib Dem parliamentarians to play with:

So lovely bumping into new @LibDems MEPs @IrinavonWiese and @CarolineVoaden at the #BreconandRadnorshire HQ this morning our before heading out on the campaign trail for @DoddsJane! Great vibe here, momentum with Jane and the @libdems in this vital by-election. Come and see! pic.twitter.com/hRAcoON5XT — Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP🔶 (@agcolehamilton) July 13, 2019

And he revealed that he has some family history in the area.

While campaigning in #BreconandRadnorshire we stopped for lunch at the old Rectory Llangattock the building in which my Grandpa was born exactly 100 years ago. Got to stop in on the old boy too. Still miss him x pic.twitter.com/YembFAQWiO — Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP🔶 (@agcolehamilton) July 13, 2019

Amid reports of copious supplies of cake, Lib Dem Friends of Biscuits hit back in style:

And Dominic Buxton gives us a glimpse of how gorgeous it is there:

I’m in Hay-on-Wye today, campaigning to get @DoddsJane elected as a @LibDems MP on 1 August in #BreconandRadnor by-election – lots of positive responses for @WelshLibDems on the doors and even the weather has been generous today! Let’s do this! ☀️🔶🧡 pic.twitter.com/8RDF6pRbRS — Dominic Buxton 🔶 (@MrDominicBuxton) July 13, 2019

I don’t see any canvassing going on here…

This lot are actually out doing some work though….

It was great to see MEP for the Northwest @JaneBrophyLD campaigning for @DoddsJane with our canvassing team today! #LibDems pic.twitter.com/e8TD6tjRSl — Ross Campbell (@rosscampbellLD) July 13, 2019

And a team from London take up poetry.

With @JulianHeather1 in canvassing team off to support @DoddsJane #BreconandRadnorshire byelection.

Lots of well wishers in the Brecon town – great spirit in the campaign HQ. Alway need a few more helpers Come & volunteer 😁😁😁. pic.twitter.com/kQarTmt86Z — Chris Maines (@MainesChris) July 13, 2019

The West Midlands showed up too

We can’t have too many Janes in Parliament..

And it seems Jane Dodds’ campaign is very visible

Everyone is smiling and having fun as well as working hard. Going to a by-election gives you the chance to see the Lib Dem campaigning machine at its best and there’s a great feeling of camaraderie and of the party coming together to win.

If you can go at any point between now and August 1st, please do. Every leaflet delivered, every door knocked on, really matters.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings