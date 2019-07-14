Brecon and Radnorshire – a real test for the Liberal Democrats

I didn’t know when I joined the Liberal Democrats aged 15, that it would change my life dramatically. I’ve lived in Brecon and Radnorshire my whole life, which means I am incredibly lucky to have had at least one Liberal Democrat representative for my life so far.

However that day in 2015, when we lost Roger Williams as the Member of Parliament was one of the worst days. It was not what he deserved for being a devoted MP for fourteen years. However Liberal-voting to its core, I knew then that Brecon and Radnorshire would be orange once again.

I don’t know about anybody else but, I am certainly so grateful to have been given this opportunity – the opportunity to have another Liberal voice in the House of Commons, fighting to remain in the European Union. This could not have been done without the recall petition and the 10,000+ people in Brecon and Radnorshire that supported it. We’re also very lucky to have a candidate like Jane Dodds, she is unapologetically a Welsh Liberal and will make an excellent MP for the area, something we are desperately in need of.

To top it off, the Liberal Democrats are currently polling at their highest percentage in a long time and the whole country is watching us. The results will be hugely important in showing that the Liberal Democrats are back, a legitimate political force again. A win at this by-election will prove that the fightback is real.

When thinking about Brecon and Radnorshire, some may think of the hills, wildlife or scenery. Others may remember the Richard Livsey by-election of 1985, a really important win in Liberal Democrat history. I want this by-election to be as memorable as that one, I want people to remember this in years to come.

However, we can only succeed in winning back Brecon and Radnorshire with your help!

The constituency can seem an absolute world away from city life but, it isn’t as far as you think – from London, it can take as little as four hours! Every day more and more people are making their journey to the constituency (thank you!), to help ensure a win on 1st August. We cannot allow ourselves to run out of steam though, there’s still a long way to go!

There’s plenty of leaflets to deliver, stakeboards to put up and phone calls to make, any little bit of help can make all the difference! You can find out more about helping us get a Liberal Democrat win at our virtual HQ here, or at Jane’s website here and here.

* Trudi Hancock is the Brecon and Radnorshire Young Liberals representative, a student and an NHS worker.