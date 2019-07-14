Trudi Hancock

Brecon and Radnorshire – a real test for the Liberal Democrats

By | Sun 14th July 2019 - 8:55 am

I didn’t know when I joined the Liberal Democrats aged 15, that it would change my life dramatically. I’ve lived in Brecon and Radnorshire my whole life, which means I am incredibly lucky to have had at least one Liberal Democrat representative for my life so far. 

However that day in 2015, when we lost Roger Williams as the Member of Parliament was one of the worst days. It was not what he deserved for being a devoted MP for fourteen years. However Liberal-voting to its core, I knew then that Brecon and Radnorshire would be orange once again.

I don’t know about anybody else but, I am certainly so grateful to have been given this opportunity – the opportunity to have another Liberal voice in the House of Commons, fighting to remain in the European Union. This could not have been done without the recall petition and the 10,000+ people in Brecon and Radnorshire that supported it. We’re also very lucky to have a candidate like Jane Dodds, she is unapologetically a Welsh Liberal and will make an excellent MP for the area, something we are desperately in need of.

To top it off, the Liberal Democrats are currently polling at their highest percentage in a long time and the whole country is watching us. The results will be hugely important in showing that the Liberal Democrats are back, a legitimate political force again. A win at this by-election will prove that the fightback is real.

When thinking about Brecon and Radnorshire, some may think of the hills, wildlife or scenery. Others may remember the Richard Livsey by-election of 1985, a really important win in Liberal Democrat history. I want this by-election to be as memorable as that one, I want people to remember this in years to come. 

However, we can only succeed in winning back Brecon and Radnorshire with your help!

The constituency can seem an absolute world away from city life but, it isn’t as far as you think – from London, it can take as little as four hours! Every day more and more people are making their journey to the constituency (thank you!), to help ensure a win on 1st August. We cannot allow ourselves to run out of steam though, there’s still a long way to go!

There’s plenty of leaflets to deliver, stakeboards to put up and phone calls to make, any little bit of help can make all the difference! You can find out more about helping us get a Liberal Democrat win at our virtual HQ here, or at Jane’s website here and here.

* Trudi Hancock is the Brecon and Radnorshire Young Liberals representative, a student and an NHS worker.

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

This post has pre moderation enabled, please be patient whilst waiting for it to be manually reviewed. Liberal Democrat Voice is made up of volunteers who keep the site running in their free time.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarFiona 14th Jul - 11:42am
    That's how I too see us in relation to Labour and the Tories these days. The problem is that many in Labour see us as...
  • User AvatarAndy Hyde 14th Jul - 10:44am
    I would back up Mick Scholes’ comments, spending Friday in Builth Wells our support is strong but so is the Tories. Please get down there,...
  • User AvatarFinoa 14th Jul - 9:32am
    It was emailed to all members and the kind of thing that should have been spotted and removed before release. It wasn't a restricted document...
  • User AvatarDavid Blake 14th Jul - 8:41am
    This is the first I've heard of the publication of the July issue of Ad Lib. Now that we're not getting it through the post,...
  • User AvatarRichard Underhill 14th Jul - 8:32am
    I will send another chq.
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 13th Jul - 11:55pm
    @ JoeB, It is very unlikely we'll ever see a return to the Gold standard IMO. Trump or no Trump. The present system allows those...