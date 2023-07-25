Blue walls to giant cannons and all the memes in between

Love them or loathe them – those victory stunts should teach Lib Dem campaigners one thing: clear, simple communications will be key to success at the next election.

There seems to be a new dividing line in Lib Dem WhatsApp groups: between those who are excited for each new stunt, and those hiding behind the sofa, wondering when they are safe to emerge.

Whichever camp you might be in, there is a serious point we all must take from these stunts. They cut through. But why?

Money-can’t-buy coverage

I hate to be the one to break it to you, but these stunts are probably not aimed at Lib Dem party faithful. They are designed to captivate photojournalists, meme developers, social content writers.

These stunts achieve what so many who work in brand communications crave – wall to wall coverage complete with a key message. I cannot count as a seasoned communications professional the number of times the ask has been summaried as “help us go viral”. Whilst there isn’t a one-size-fits-all approach, an authentic stunt with a clear message that links to your campaign and that is a bit fun, is the best way to get attention. Authentic really is key to success as without authenticity they flop. If you need proof beyond the political sphere, look at the plethora of Barbie stunts – some very small but all authentic and on-message.

The thing about these stunts is they have media hooked, they all want to know what the next Lib Dem celebration will be, what the photos will look like. This means media turn up, they give us more attention than they might otherwise and therefore we get more coverage.

For local parties, the same principle can be used for social channels or focus leaflets – if you make a simple point in a compelling manner, people will come back again and again. They will want to know what you have to say and you will be seen as an authority.

For all the jokes, the Blue Wall stunt did change the narrative. It introduced the phrase into media vernacular and made it clear, the Lib Dems were back.

Simplicity is key

I make this point as we’ve all seen those focus leaflets – three-line headlines with commas, sub-clauses followed by an article written in 8pt font face and full of every intricacy of a piece of planning policy. This is great for a certain section of Lib Dem members (not me) or an online article for those who are interested. Focus leaflets like this won’t win elections.

Think back to some of those winning national campaigns of late: that Brexit bus we all know so well was a perfect example of these money-can’t-buy photo opportunities that got across a key message and were used again and again.

Now let’s take this principle to local leaflets and photo opportunities. No, every local party doesn’t need to invest in a confetti cannon and place it on a high street to get a photo. But every local party should be able to bring key campaigns to life with photos or using simple props (face masks for air quality could be an example). Every article you should be able to condense into a coherent five word sentence. Three is ideal. If you can do this, your leaflets, social posts and content will all get more engagement. Long, unwieldy leaflets or communications equally will lose readers. We might think we’re being thorough but it often dilutes the message or puts people off from reading them all together.

Humanising politics

Many who are not members of political parties are fed up with politics. The glee radiating from Ed Davey and hordes of tired activists on the morning after an election, with a cheesy stunt shows a lot: we worked hard, we wanted this and we’re proud of what we have achieved.

For all we might cringe at these stunts, where Ed is buoying up a crowd, where a blue brick goes awry or the cannon doesn’t light they show one thing: a human. It’s a fine line between trying to be serious and being human but these stunts sit on the right side of it. The principle applies to us all locally. It’s OK to admit if something hasn’t gone as planned so long as you can clearly explain why. Equally it’s important members of the public see beyond the council motions to the community campaigner the Lib Dems are so well known for.

It’s not possible without a lot of work

The old adage “where we work, we win” has been personified in recent by-elections. Where we’ve not run campaigns we have lost our deposit. Where we have canvassed and delivered to the edge of what’s possible, residents know the Lib Dems are a serious option and understand why they should vote for us.

* Roisin Miller is a member in Kingston and Surbiton and is a senior communications consultant, working with global multi-million and billion dollar companies. She is also the treasurer for Lib Dems in Communications. To find out more about Lib Dems in Communications, email [email protected]